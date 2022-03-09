  1. Gaming

Square Enix brings two surprising RPGs to Sony State of Play

Andrew Zucosky
By

Square Enix revealed two new titles, The DioField Chronicle and Valkyrie Elysium, to close out the Sony State of Play event on Wednesday. Both games will be released sometime in 2022.

The DioField Chronicle is a tactical RPG that is very reminiscent of fan-favorite Final Fantasy Tactics. However, The DioField Chronicle boasts more modern 3D graphics as opposed to Final Fantasy Tactics‘ 16-bit style. The trailer showed off some gameplay, as well as some story elements. One interesting takeaway from the trailer is that the game does not have a grid-based movement system, but something more akin to the XCOM series.

An army travels to a misty city in The DiofieldChronicle.

The DioField Chronicle will be released this year on PS4 and PS5, and will also be available on the Xbox family of systems, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The release windows for these systems have not been confirmed.

To end the State of Play showcase, Square Enix showed off Valkyrie Elysium, a new action-RPG that is connected to the Valkyrie Profiles series. During the trailer, we saw hints at some of the story beats for Valkyrie Elysium, as well as some gameplay. It seems that players will be allowed to explore this fantasy world and execute combo-based attacks in real time. Valkyrie Elysium will be coming to PS4 and PS5 this year, as well as PC.

Two upcoming Square Enix games were also highlighted earlier on in the State of Play. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has a new playable demo that is available today. We also got to see some new high-octane gameplay from Forspoken. The trailer comes after a recent announcement that the game has been delayed to later this year.

