Forspoken delayed to October, so keep playing Elden Ring

Otto Kratky
By

Forspoken, Square Enix’s upcoming title, has been delayed by five months to October 11, 2022. The game was originally slated to release on May 24 and would have been one of this spring’s biggest releases.

In a post on the game’s official Twitter account, the game’s developer, Luminous Productions, wrote: “Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us. To that end, during the next few months, we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can’t wait for you to experience Frey’s journey this fall.”

When it launches this October, Forspoken will also be console exclusive, although just for a limited time. The game will be released simultaneously on PS5 and PC and will remain available on only those two platforms for a whopping 24 months. After that, players can expect the game to be released on other platforms, although realistically, it will likely only come out on Xbox Series X as well.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Forspoken has been delayed. Square Enix has kept the game largely under wraps over the course of the past few months leading up to its former release date. However, the game’s delay also leaves the publisher’s midyear release schedule feeling light. Square Enix’s next release is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which is set to launch on March 18.

Thankfully, nobody should be starved for games by the time May rolls around, especially with Glover heading to PC on April 20. Oh, and there’s always Elden Ring.

