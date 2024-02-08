 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to play Happy Friyay Party and Extreme Party in Foamstars

Jesse Lennox
By

You have a decent selection of modes to pick from in Foamstars on any given day. You can play solo or as a team with friends in the mission modes, or fight it out with foam in the versus matches. Once you run through all the playable characters, you might start to get a little comfortable with the match types available.

That’s where Happy Friyay Party and Extreme Party come in. These game types are limited-time events, meaning they only show up during specific windows of time. If you want to clean up the competition in some fresh modes, here’s when you can play them.

Recommended Videos

How to play Happy Friyay

A popup in Foamstars about a special mode.
Square Enix

If you’re ready to celebrate the weekend and get a sneak peek at some upcoming characters that haven’t been added to Foamstars just yet, you will want to mark your calendars for when Happy Friyay Party comes around. This game mode goes live every other weekend and runs from Friday through Sunday night, so you have more than just one day to party.

Related

How to play Extreme Party

With the Extreme Party mode, you never know what to expect every season since the rules will always change. For season 1, we have Mirror Match Madness and Invisible Showdown. The former forces every player on both teams to play as Mel T, while in the latter, everyone in the game will be invisible.

This mode is also available every other weekend, alternating with Happy Friyay, so there’s always an event happening over the weekend.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
All Chronolith locations and rewards in Final Fantasy 16
A chronolith trial pillar glowing in the sunlight.

Every Final Fantasy game changes up the battle system in one way or another. Final Fantasy 16 isn't the first to have real-time, action-focused combat, but is by far the most polished and refined one. The story is by no means secondary, but for the first time players are able to really express themselves through the various combos and abilities you can pull off. Square Enix recognized this and included special combat trails called Chronolith Trials. These are somewhat similar to the special missions you can find in games like Devil May Cry 5 where you are faced with a unique challenge for a reward. As tough as these challenges are to beat, finding them is also a bit of a chore. Hop on your Chocobo and follow our lead to find all the Chronolith locations in Final Fantasy 16. 
What are Chronolith Trials?

Chronolith Trials are unique combat trails that put you into an arena that spawns waves of enemies. There will always be three rooms that each spawn three waves of enemies, plus a boss at the end. You're on a timer, and can only use a designated Eikon with predetermined abilities. By pulling off Battle Techniques, including Precision Dodge and Ability Finishes, you can extend your time. If you're quick enough to beat all the enemies without running out of time, you'll earn a special accessory as a reward. There are seven in total, and completing them all will also unlock the final Wall of Memory item you need to complete that collection.
All Chronolith Trial locations
Phoenix
In Greensheaves in Rosaria, fast travel to Martha's Rest and exit to the north. Follow the path east and you will find it just before the path leading to Rhiannon's Ride.

Read more
Final Fantasy 16 Renown explained: what is Renown and how to earn it
Final Fantasy 16's cover showcasing its protagonist infront of two demon summons.

Every JRPG, and even games with RPG elements, likes to introduce new systems into the mix for you to learn and interact with. Most of the mechanics in Final Fantasy 16 will be familiar, like sidequests, upgrading gear, and unlocking abilities. However, later on, the game will introduce you to the Renown system once you take control of the Cursebreakers. This occurs once you reach the main hub of the game called Cid's Hideaway after going through the main story until you reach A Chance Encounter. While you might be feeling content ignoring this new mechanic and just pushing on with the main story, there are plenty of reasons to learn it. Here's a simple explanation of how the Renown system works in Final Fantasy 16.
What is Renown and how to earn it

Without spoiling much, after Clive takes on a certain mantle and is in charge of Cid's Hideaway, the Renown system will automatically be put into effect. This is meant to represent how much inspiration and support Clive has earned from the people of Valisthea in his cause and fight against the Blight. You can see how much Renown you currently have by visiting the Patron's Whisper and talking to Desiree.

Read more
Final Fantasy 16 Timely Accessories: what they are and how to equip them
Screenshot of the main character from Final Fantasy 16 fighting an enemy.

Traditionally, Final Fantasy titles don't come with difficulty options. As the series has grown leading up to Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix has started to add some options to make the game more accessible to players. Considering this latest entry is more action-heavy than any that has come before, with advanced moves like perfect dodges and parries, these tools are more necessary than ever for longtime fans who prefer a more traditional JRPG experience. While the Timely Accessories can't turn this action game into a turn-based one like older entries, it can at least give you enough of an edge to feel comfortable getting through combat so you can enjoy the deep and complex story. Let's go over what these Timely Accessories are and how to equip them in Final Fantasy 16.
What are Timely Accessories?

Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy 16 are basically your difficulty modifiers, but instead of being menu options, they're items. These types of items have become a bit more common in the last few years and include the Chicken Hat from Metal Gear Solid V. This time, there are five different accessories that you can pick from, each of which modifies the game in different ways to give you an edge in combat. Here are all five of the Timely Accessories and what they do:
Ring of Timely Evasion
When equipped, Clive will automatically evade attacks, as long as the attacks can be evaded.
Ring of Timely Focus
When equipped, time slows before an evadable enemy attack strikes Clive. There's no effect when equipped with the Ring of Timely evasion.
Ring of Timely Strikes
When equipped, complex ability combinations can be executed by simply pressing the Square button.
Ring of Timely Assistance
When equipped, pet commands will be executed automatically based on Clive's actions.
Ring of Timely Healing
When equipped, healing potions will automatically be used when Clive's HP falls below a certain threshold. More common healing items like potions will be used before rarer ones like high potions.
How to equip Timely Accessories
When you first begin Final Fantasy 16 you will need to choose between Story and Action Focused modes. These technically also serve as your difficulty selection, but it's really just a simplified way of enabling the Timely Accessories. Regardless of which difficulty you choose, you will always have access to all these accessories and can switch at any time while playing (as long as you are not currently in combat).

Read more