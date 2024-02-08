How to play Happy Friyay Party and Extreme Party in Foamstars

You have a decent selection of modes to pick from in Foamstars on any given day. You can play solo or as a team with friends in the mission modes, or fight it out with foam in the versus matches. Once you run through all the playable characters, you might start to get a little comfortable with the match types available.

That’s where Happy Friyay Party and Extreme Party come in. These game types are limited-time events, meaning they only show up during specific windows of time. If you want to clean up the competition in some fresh modes, here’s when you can play them.

Recommended Videos

How to play Happy Friyay

If you’re ready to celebrate the weekend and get a sneak peek at some upcoming characters that haven’t been added to Foamstars just yet, you will want to mark your calendars for when Happy Friyay Party comes around. This game mode goes live every other weekend and runs from Friday through Sunday night, so you have more than just one day to party.

How to play Extreme Party

With the Extreme Party mode, you never know what to expect every season since the rules will always change. For season 1, we have Mirror Match Madness and Invisible Showdown. The former forces every player on both teams to play as Mel T, while in the latter, everyone in the game will be invisible.

This mode is also available every other weekend, alternating with Happy Friyay, so there’s always an event happening over the weekend.

Editors' Recommendations