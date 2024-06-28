Don’t Nod decided to delay its narrative adventure game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to early 2025 in the wake of Life is Strange: Double Exposure’s announcement and imminent launch this October.

For those out of the loop, Don’t Nod created the Life is Strange series with Square Enix. Although Don’t Nod moved on from the series after Life is Strange 2, neither party involved stopped making narrative adventure games. Don’t Nod went on to make Tell Me Why in 2020, and some Life is Strange alumni formed a new Don’t Nod studio in Montreal that same year to create the Lost Records franchise.

The first Lost Records game, Blood & Rage, was announced at The Game Awards 2023 and follows a group of friends who experience some still unrevealed traumatic event in the summer of 1995 and must deal with the fallout of it 27 years later. Think Life is Strange meets Yellowjackets. Don’t Nod planned to release Lost Records: Bloom & Rage this year, but plans changed.

Concurrently to all of those goings-on at Don’t Nod, Square Enix continued the Life is Strange series through games like Before the Storm and True Colors with developer Deck Nine. Deck Nine and Square Enix announced Life is Strange: Double Exposure, which continues the story of the first Life is Strange protagonist Max Caufield, at the Xbox Games Showcase this year. It’s out on October 29, so Don’t Nod decided to push Lost Records: Bloom & Rage back.

We've made the decision to move the release dates of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to early 2025. We know you're all excited for both Lost Records and the new Life is Strange game, and we wanted to ensure both have adequate space to shine. The wait will be worth it! pic.twitter.com/PH1O7z3uUy — DON'T NOD (@DONTNOD_Ent) June 28, 2024

“We’ve made the decision to move the release dates of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to early 2025. We know you’re all excited for both Lost Records and the new Life is Strange game, and we wanted to ensure both have adequate space to shine,” Don’t Nod explained on X (formerly Twitter). “The wait will be worth it!”

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will launch for PC, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S in early 2025. Life is Strange: Double Exposure comes out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 29, and a Nintendo Switch version is in development.