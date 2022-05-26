God of War Ragnarok rating signals imminent release date

We could be hearing more about God of War Ragnarok‘s release date soon. The game was rated by South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee.

According to the rating, the applicant is Sony Interactive Entertainment Korea and the game has been rated as 18+, suggesting that it will receive an M rating here in the West. When a game gets rated, it tends to signal that a release date is right around the corner.

Last month, Sony Santa Monica director Cory Barlog released a video in which he says he wants to share footage of the game, but it’s not ready just yet. And the developer also chimed in and reassured audiences that it would be released this year. The latest update we got about God of War Ragnarok was provided last week over at the official PlayStation blog. The post went over the game’s accessibility features.

While a rating has appeared, it doesn’t mean that a delay is off the table. Horizon Forbidden West originally was on track to release during the holiday season of 2021 but ultimately launched in February 2022. God of War Ragnarok was delayed to 2022 and it could possibly be delayed further to 2023.

That would be consistent with a current wave of high-profile delays in the video game industry. The growing list includes Redfall and Starfield, both of which were recently delayed to early 2023. The schedule shifts have left Nintendo to dominate the rest of 2022 with its lineup of games, but if God of War Ragnarok does indeed launch later this year, PlayStation will have its time in the spotlight, too.

God of War Ragnarok is set to release on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.

