Nintendo Direct June 2023: how to watch and what to expect

Tomas Franzese
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

There has been a lot of online debate about whether or not Nintendo would host a full-fledged Nintendo Direct this month. Well, we don’t need to argue about it anymore: It’s true.

Nintendo announced that a full Nintendo Direct presentation will take place on June 21, giving us more insight into upcoming exclusives like Pikmin 4, as well as other games in the works for the system. We don’t know much about Nintendo’s fall game lineup right now, so this showcase should be quite exciting.

Pikmin and Bulborb in Pikmin 4.

If you want to watch it live as it happens, we’ve outlined how and where the Nintendo Direct will happen on June 21, as well as what you can expect from it.

When is the June 2023 Nintendo Direct

The June 2023 Nintendo Direct will begin at 7 a.m. PT on June 21. According to Nintendo, the livestream will be about 40 minutes in length, which is about on par with most major Nintendo showcases, so this should be more significant than one of its side streams.

How to watch the June 2023 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023 - Nintendo Switch

The June 21 Nintendo Direct is going to be streamed live and for free on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, as is usually the case. While lots of news sites and Nintendo influencers will likely co-stream the event, we’ve embedded the livestream above so you can watch it straight from this article when its live.

What to expect from the June 2023 Nintendo Direct

According to the official description of the event, this Nintendo Direct will feature “information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.” Outside of Pikmin 4, Everybody 1-2-Switch, and Disney Illusion Island launching over the next month or so, we really don’t know what the rest of the year looks like for Nintendo Switch exclusives. This presentation gives Nintendo a prime opportunity to reveal those games, although a leaker claims to know a couple of the games that will be shown off.

Twitter user Pyoro_ND, who accurately leaked titles like Samba de Amigo Party Central, Everybody 1-2-Switch, and Sonic Superstars in the past, is claiming that a new 2D Mario game, a remake of an SNES title, and a look at the next Detective Pikachu game will be the hallmarks of this upcoming Nintendo Direct. There’s no way to verify that information currently, so we’ll just have to wait and see if those titles, alongside some other surprises, materialize during Nintendo’s latest presentation.

