Nintendo Switch’s weirdest launch game is getting a surprise sequel

Tomas Franzese
By

Nintendo has quietly announced Everybody 1-2-Switch!, a sequel to one of the oddest launch titles for Nintendo Switch.

1-2-Switch! was a Nintendo Switch launch title that served as a tech demo of sorts for the Joy-Con controllers, with players completing minigames based on direction from actors in live-action clips. It’s a very quirky and critically divisive Nintendo Switch game, so it’s a bit surprising to see a follow-up. According to the eShop listing for Everybody 1-2-Switch!, this game lets players use their Joy-Cons or smartphones to complete a variety of team-based minigames. And that’s about all we’ve seen or know about this $30 game ahead of its June 30 launch alongside some new pastel Joy-Cons.

A live action clip from directions for an Everybody 1-2-Switch! minigame.

Everybody 1-2-Switch!’s announcement was quite unorthodox for Nintendo. It simply tweeted about the game’s existence and opened up preorders on the eShop. This all happened with no reveal trailer less than a month before the game’s launch. It’s unknown why Nintendo’s taking this approach instead of including the game in a Nintendo Direct or other major showcase, but a 2022 report from Fanbyte may reveal the answer. According to that report, Everybody 1-2-Switch! tested horribly, and Nintendo worried that the game could “damage the company’s reputation as a great software developer.” 

Almost a year after that report, it seems that the game has improved enough to release, or maybe Nintendo is just willing to take the hit after the impressive launch and critical reception of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Either way, this is a weird sequel to a weird Nintendo Switch launch game that’s being mutedly marketed so it doesn’t elicit much hype. We’ll just have to wait and play it for ourselves if we want to know whether Everybody 1-2-Switch! is an enjoyable game or not.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! will be released physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch on June 30.

