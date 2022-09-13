During the September 2022 Direct, Nintendo announced the title and release date for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this game will launch for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

The developer also included a trailer, showcasing a breathtaking shot of Link flying through the air on a new winged device. Nintendo previously revealed that this game will focus more on the sky, similar to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. There were also some quick shots of Link scaling the side of a cliff and using his abilities to launch up into the air.

Since the game’s reveal in 2019, Nintendo referred to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as “The Sequel to Breath of the Wild.” The company wanted to hold the game’s title so as to not spoil its premise since the name ties directly to the new mechanics and setting.

On its press site, Nintendo implies that the new title may move beyond Hyrule: “In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that!” Based on the new art, it’s clear Link will spend a lot of time in the clouds, and in the trailer, you can see rain as the protagonist freefalls through the sky.

Nintendo will no doubt reveal more leading up to the game’s launch, but for now, we at least know what to call the new installment when it launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations