Advance Wars: 1+2 Re-boot Camp delayed due to Ukraine invasion

One of Nintendo’s most anticipated titles of the year, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, is now delayed to an undisclosed release date. The announcement comes via the official Nintendo of Europe Twitter account and cites recent world events as the cause behind the choice to further delay the title.

Being a game based on war, it’s clear that the specific reasoning behind pushing back Advance Wars‘ launch is tied to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. This is actually the second delay that the game has faced, as it originally was set to hit shelves and digital storefronts on December 3, 2021, but was pushed to spring 2022.

In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 9, 2022

Delaying the release of a war strategy game doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Though this is the first time a game has been delayed in response to the situation, many gaming companies have decided to show support to Ukraine by shutting down services in Russia and are coming up with more ways to help as time moves on.

In addition to many games and marketplaces being shut off from Russian access, Nintendo’s eShop is also currently unavailable in Russia. However, that decision was made by the payment service used by the company, which is no longer accepting Russia’s currency. Microsoft and Sony have also halted new sales for would-be Russian adopters. Sony cut Gran Turismo 7‘s release from Russia and Microsoft stated it is suspending “all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia.”

While we don’t have a new release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp just yet, Nintendo of Europe’s tweet states that those interested should stay tuned for updates on a new release date.

Editors' Recommendations