Saints Row, Dead Island, Metro, and TimeSplitters will not make an appearance at Summer Game Fest or E3 2021.

This news comes by way of publisher Deep Silver, explaining these beloved franchises will be absent from its parent company Koch Media’s E3 showcase. It adds that these games will not appear “at any other E3 event.”

Our parent company @KochMedia_HQ is making an announcement as part of #SummerGamesFest on June 11th. To give you a head’s up, you won’t see Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro or TimeSplitters there (or at any other E3 2021 event). We’ll let you know when we have news to share. — Deep Silver (@deepsilver) June 4, 2021

This is surprising to many fans, as some were expecting to get a reveal for the new Saints Row game that has been in development for quite some time. Aside from that, Dead Island 2, which has been in the works for the better part of the past decade, was rumored to make an appearance at E3 2021. It was first revealed at E3 2014 and has since changed developers from Yager Development to Sumo Digital and then to Dambuster Studios.

Recently, Deep Silver announced the revival of TimeSplitters, noting that Free Radical would be reformed to develop a new game in the series. As part of the announcement, the publisher explained the game hadn’t started development yet, so it’s unsurprising that it’ll be skipping E3 2021. Aside from that, Metro Exodus, the most recent entry in the series, released in 2019, and although it’s likely a new game is being created, it’s still too early to have anything to show at E3.

Despite these beloved franchises not making an appearance, Koch Media has numerous properties under its belt, so fans will still have plenty of reveals to look forward to this summer.

Koch Media will hold its E3 2021 presentation at noon PT on July 11.

