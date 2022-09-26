 Skip to main content
E3 2023 returns in June with separate business and consumer days

E3 2023 will return as an in-person event from June 13 to June 16, 2023, as announced by ReedPop today.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) already revealed that E3 will return in 2023, but now we know exactly when the event will take place, along with several other key details. E3 will once again take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center after a four-year hiatus, but will incorporate separate days for industry professionals and general consumers.

Business Days will occur from June 13 to June 15, giving access to separate halls and spaces specifically only for industry professionals. This includes media, publishers, distributors, developers, and others working in the field. Then, from June 15 to June 16, the event will open to the general public, with “spectacular” booths and other attractions available to the public at large.

Just like previous E3 events, a number of digital showcases and events will occur prior to the convention itself, starting on June 11. It’s currently unclear what the lineup of showcases will entail, but expect multiple publishers and developers to participate.

The last in-person version of E3 occurred in 2019. Then, in 2020, it was canceled due to the pandemic, but returned as an all-digital event in 2021. The ESA canceled E3 2022, as publishers hosted their own digital events alongside Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest this year.

Since the pandemic and the rise of digital showcases, the need for E3 has diminished. Many companies that used to host in-person key notes in front of live audiences shifted to an all-digital format in recent years, so it’ll be interesting to see which developers and publishers decide to participate in E3 2023 next year.

