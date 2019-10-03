New York City Comic-Con officially kicks off on Thursday. To celebrate the occasion, arcade cabinet maker Arcade 1Up announced its plans for New York City Comic-Con 2019 with a limited-time discount, along with the addition of two head-to-head gaming tables to its lineup.

Arcade 1Up, best known for bringing back arcade classics, said that both of its new gaming tables are designed to include a black theme with each respective table containing original artwork for each title. The latest gaming tables also feature a 17-inch full-color display and, as the product name implies, includes two control decks.

The Pac-Man gaming table offers eight games, six of them are installments in the Pac-Man franchise, including the original Pac-Man and Pac-Mania. The other two games included are popular old-school hits Dig Dug and Galaga.

The Street Fighter II table offers 12 games; six of them are entires from Capcom’s popular fighting game franchise. Out of the 12-game roster, several variations of Street Fighter II will be featured, including Street Fighter II: Turbo Hyper Fighter and Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers. The Street Fighter II gaming table also includes a few throwbacks hits from the Japanese developer, including 1944: The Loop Master, Darkstalkers, and Final Fight.

Additionally, if you happen to be attending this year’s New York City Comic-Con, you can check out the new gaming tables in action. Arcade 1Up announced that both gaming tables would be available at its booth alongside other cabinets released in its 2019 lineup. On top of that, to celebrate the annual convention and its new products, Arcade 1Up said it will offer a limited-time $50 discount on its 3/4-scale Street Fighter II arcade cabinet, with the discounted price marked at $200 now until October 6.

Arcade 1Up confirmed that both tables are available for pre-purchase on its website, with each gaming table priced at $500. A release date has yet to be confirmed but Arcade 1Up’s site hints that the company is shooting for a December release date with pre-orders expected to ship roughly two months from now.

