Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will make you forget about The Sands of Time remake

Jess Reyes
By
A character reached out to grab a shard in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Ubisoft

Ubisoft confirmed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at the 2023 Summer Game Fest kickoff stream with a trailer showing its gameplay and story. The trailer showcased the fast-paced, real-time combat that the series is known for in its action-packed footage. It also introduces a sword-slinging protagonist and his journey through Ubisoft’s latest version of its Persian setting.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Official Trailer

We didn’t learn too much about The Lost Crown’s story in the trailer. However, based on the dialogue bits in the cutscenes, we know it focuses on a group of mercenaries and their mission to rescue the prince of the kingdom from cursed enemies who have somehow kidnapped him. Expect a mix of melee-based and magical fights, and plenty of parkour stunts like vaulting through sandstone plazas and lush forests.

The last Prince of Persia game, The Shadow and the Flame remake, released back in 2010. The series has been due for a reboot since. It just so happens that The Lost Crown isn’t Ubisoft’s only Prince of Persia project, either. It also previously announced a remake for the 2003 Prince of Persia game, The Sands of Time, though that project has suffered an indefinite delay as it’s reportedly been rebooted behind the scenes.

Ubisoft will reveal more about the game during its official showcase next week on Monday, June 12, after the Summer Game Fest kickoff. It’s unknown if The Sands of Time remake will also appear at that show.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is scheduled to release on January 18, 2024, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon Luna.

Jess Reyes
Jess Reyes
Jessica Reyes is a freelance writer who specializes in anime-centric and trending topics. Her work can be found in Looper…
