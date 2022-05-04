Ubisoft delays Prince of Persia remake’s release window

Ubisoft recently announced that the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake switched developer teams from Ubisoft Mumbai to Ubisoft Montreal. After reaching out to the company on why the switch took place, Ubisoft confirmed to Digital Trends that it’s no longer targeting its previously announced fiscal year 2023 release date.

“The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal,” Ubisoft tells Digital Trends in a statement. “We’re proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake. As such, we are no longer targeting an FY23 (fiscal year 2023) release anymore. Players will be updated on the project as the development is moving along.”

Keep in mind that fiscal year 2023 ends in March of 2023, meaning that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake could still launch in 2023. Though if it does, it wouldn’t arrive until April 2023 at the earliest.

The statement comes after two consecutive delays in the game’s previously revealed launch windows following its initial 2020 trailer. The game was then indefinitely delayed and is now completely changing development teams, so it’s no surprise that Ubisoft isn’t aiming to reach its original release goal.

While we still don’t have a definite release date for the awaited remake, we at least know that it’s still a long way off. As Ubisoft states, it will update fans on the game’s status as development progresses.

