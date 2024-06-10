2023’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is getting its first story DLC in July, called “The Sky Breaker,” according to an announcement during the Ubisoft Forward on Monday.

“The Sky Breaker” was previously announced as a part of the game’s season pass, although it was only set for “summer 2024.” Now we know it’s set to release on July 16. The next story pack, called “Secrets of the Spires,” still doesn’t have a release date.

The plot involves the player having to defend the peace once again, as is expected in an Avatar series story. This time, the threat comes during a festival of games in the form of a giant spaceship that looms over the celebrations.

The story DLC pack will feature a new area to play through: the Heart of the Plains, which has new variations on biomes from the base game. It will also feature a new enemy type, the AMP Defender. In the trailer shown off during the presentation (you can watch it above), we see a Na’vi going up against the Defender, depicted as a fighter in a large exoskeleton suit equipped with plenty of tools and weapons to make them more difficult to fight. They’ll be marching alongside new RDA (Resources Development Administration) lieutenants, who will also get new armored, tougher suits that you’ll have to contend with.

The video wasn’t too action-packed overall, but those who are waiting for more Frontiers of Pandora, there’s a lot to look at.

Outside the story and main combat, the players will also get new timed challenges during the game festival. They can also now level up to legendary rarity and rank 25.

