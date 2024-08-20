 Skip to main content
Dying Light: The Beast brings back Kyle Crane in a new open-world title

Kyle Crane in Dying Light: The Beast.
After a cryptic tease from host Geoff Keighley prior to the event, Techland showed up to Gamescom Opening Night Live to reveal the next entry in the open-world zombie franchise, Dying Light: The Beast. This will be a full, open-world sequel said to be around 20 hours in length.

Techland’s Dying Light franchise began in 2015 with the original title and its sequel in 2022. With how much DLC support that first game got, many expected the sequel would receive the same treatment; however, Dying Light: The Beast will be a standalone entry in the franchise.

Dying Light: The Beast — Announcement Trailer

The short trailer shows a group of soldiers walking through a shadowy forest in the dead of night. They are eventually picked off and attacked by someone, or something, kept out of our view. Despite their firepower, nothing the soldiers do can stop their attacker.

We then cut to Kyle Crane, the protagonist from the first Dying Light game and its expansions, looking out over a new location drenched in sunset. After being experimented on for more than 10 years, he’s free and on a quest for revenge in Castor Woods.

Gameplay appears to be a return to the first-person parkour roots the series is known for, but with a few hints at some new features. One clip shows Crane scrambling and leaping across walls, perhaps hinting at a possible beast form he can take. Melee combat is just as gory and visceral as ever, with guns likely being a rarity. A bow and arrow was also prominently featured for additional stealth options.

Dying Light: The Beast has no release date yet, but will be available on all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Wishlisting are available on all platforms now.

