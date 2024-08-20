 Skip to main content
Mafia: The Old Country brings the franchise to Sicily

This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

As the finale for Gamescom Opening Night Live, developer Hangar 13 revealed its next game, Mafia: The Old Country. While we didn’t get a ton of details about the game, we do know there will be more information coming at this year’s Game Awards, which take place on December 12, 2024.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a man waking up with a shotgun on his desk, a switchblade jammed into the desk, and a beautiful vista on his balcony before cutting to the title, Mafia: The Old Country. That’s about all we know for now.

The YouTube video description reads as follows: “Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for.”

We don’t know much more about the game, but 1900s Sicily is a prime era to tell a mob story. With the Cosa Nostra beginning to embed itself in the daily life of Sicily, there’s a wide breadth to pull from. It could even explore the problems the mafia ran into during the Benito Mussolini era, where the Mafia was constantly fought and challenged by the government.

There’s plenty to talk about with Mafia: The Old Country, but we won’t have to wait much longer to find out more with The Game Awards not too far off. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam in 2025.

Jesse Vitelli
Jesse Vitelli
Jesse is a freelance journalist who can often be found playing the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. In his…
