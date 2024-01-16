 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get all Athra Surges in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Jesse Lennox
By

Going back to its 2D roots, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown spices up the formula in regard to design and gameplay to fit the Metroidvania mold. Traversal and navigation are about what you would expect, including the ability to uncover the map by finding a hidden NPC, but combat is a lot more flexible than you might think. In addition to your normal attacks, Athra Surges serve as your most powerful tools to unleash in a pinch. Most come naturally throughout the game, but half are optional and require some extra exploration to unlock. If you want to make the most of your Athra gauge and craft the perfect build in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, here’s how to get them all.

How to get all Athra Surges

There are 10 total Athra Surgest to collect in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, however, only five of them are given to you through natural progression. The remaining five you will need to hunt down and collect by beating the Alternate Sargon in a fight. He will appear at specific areas on the map, and if you can best him, you will be rewarded with a new Athra Surge. The five you get through normal progression are:

  • Verethranga’s Smite: a dashing attack that deals multiple hits.
  • Bahman’s Breath: spawns an HP restoring area of effect.
  • Arash’s Ray: shoots a beam that can pierce enemies
  • Bahamut’s Rage: creates a massive tornado around Sargon that throws any enemy nearby for damage.
  • Rashnu’s Judgment: puts you in a counter-stance that unleashes a powerful attack on any enemy that hits you while active.
Recommended Videos

Here are the ones you have to seek out and where to get them.

Related

Wind of Sistan

A map of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Ubisoft

Located in The Depths, you can snag this one on a high platform at the location above. Wind of Sistan creates a tornado of Athra energy around Sargon that disables enemies, but can only be used on the ground.

Shahbaz Spirit

A map screen in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Ubisoft

From the location on the map, you need to platform across the invisible pillars and then cross a wooden bridge to a stone slab that has information about the Immortals. Continue forward into the next room to encounter Alternate Sargon for a duel.

This surge is an anti-air move where you slash both swords directly above Sargon.

Hadhayans Might

A map in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Ubisoft

You will need to use your time powers to move up and to the right in this section of the Soma Tree. Next, you need to climb up a series of wooden scaffolding platforms. This time not just one, but two Alternate Sargon awaits you at the top.

Unleash this move to teleport to an enemy and slam down on them from above.

Soul of Gilgamesh

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown map.
Ubisoft

Head down to this corner of the Pit of Eternal Sands, slide under a gap in the left wall, and platform up the left side until you see a glowing yellow crack in the cliff that you can bust open. Move through the cave and face Alternate Sargon once again.

This is one of the better surges since it is a complete buff to your moves. It makes Sargon faster, stronger, and take less damage, but also opens up new, longer combo options.

Vayu’s Wave

The map menu in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Ubisoft

You need to beat the first nine challenges with Artaban before you can get Yayus Wave in the Lower City. After completing the last one, he will reward you with Vayu’s Wave.

Swinging his swords, Sargon will shoot out a wave of energy that knocks enemies ahead of him back.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to play co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
An Ikran flies towards a ship in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Despite being native to Pandora, your character in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn't familiar with the world or its creatures by the time you step foot into the lush and vibrant world. Having been raised by the Resources Development Administration (RDA), your character reacts with a sense of awe and fear. But you don't have to brave the dangers of the planet, not to mention the militaristic RDA, alone. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora lets you bring a friend along to help beat the humans back and save your planet from their pollution. Here's how to get a game of co-op started.
How to start co-op

Before you can play co-op, both you and your partner will need to play solo for a few missions. Until you have both completed "The Aranahe Clan" quest, which does take a few hours of play, the feature will be locked.

Read more
How to get two primary weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Soldiers battle in an abandoned airport.

Building your loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the same as crafting your build in an RPG. Which weapons and perks you take can completely change how you play and what role you should take in any given match. Typically, you are restricted to equipping a primary and secondary weapon, but previous titles included a perk that allowed you to double up on primary weapons to essentially play double duty. That perk, Overkill, isn't in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, so you will need to look for a different solution to get two primary weapons this time around.
How to equip two primary weapons

Instead of the Overkill perk giving you space to carry two primary weapons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 introduces the Gunner Vest. This is a piece of gear rather than a perk, and can be unlocked when you hit level 20, or you can use the Overkill vest when you hit level 50. The Gunner vest lets you start with more ammo, reload faster, and, most importantly, equip two primary weapons.

Read more
All stash locations in Alan Wake 2 and how to open them
Alan drenched in green light in Alan Wake 2.

FBI agent Saga Anderson and her partner, Alex Casey, are called into Bright Falls to investigate a murder committed by a strange group calling themselves the Cult of the Trees. These dangerous cultists are your main enemy in Alan Wake 2, and they put up quite a fight despite mostly using basic tools as weapons. They seem mindless and primitive, but the fact that they have a series of Cultist Stashes hidden all around the world suggests otherwise. These treasure troves are very well hidden, and they're protected with a small puzzle to try and prevent those who may stumble upon one from grabbing all the goodies inside. You'll find yourself short on supplies essentially all the time in Alan Wake 2, so scooping up some extra ammo and batteries is always welcome. Here is where you can find all the Cultist Stashes in Alan Wake 2 and how to open them.
All Cultist Stash locations
There are a total of 21 Cultist Stashes to find and unlock in Alan Wake 2. Each zone has its own set to find, and they all have different puzzles you need to solve to open them. None are missable, but some can't be obtained until you make story progress or get specific tools.
Bright Falls Cult Stashes

The first Cult Stash you can find comes as soon as you reach the town of Bright Falls for the first time. Instead of going straight to your destination down the block, turn around and head toward the dead end. Behind the truck will be a big locked box. To open this one, all you need to do is play a little game of Simon Says. The keypad will flash three buttons in a sequence that you simply need to repeat to open the box and grab the loot.

Read more