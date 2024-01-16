How to get all Athra Surges in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Going back to its 2D roots, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown spices up the formula in regard to design and gameplay to fit the Metroidvania mold. Traversal and navigation are about what you would expect, including the ability to uncover the map by finding a hidden NPC, but combat is a lot more flexible than you might think. In addition to your normal attacks, Athra Surges serve as your most powerful tools to unleash in a pinch. Most come naturally throughout the game, but half are optional and require some extra exploration to unlock. If you want to make the most of your Athra gauge and craft the perfect build in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, here’s how to get them all.

How to get all Athra Surges

There are 10 total Athra Surgest to collect in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, however, only five of them are given to you through natural progression. The remaining five you will need to hunt down and collect by beating the Alternate Sargon in a fight. He will appear at specific areas on the map, and if you can best him, you will be rewarded with a new Athra Surge. The five you get through normal progression are:

Verethranga’s Smite: a dashing attack that deals multiple hits.

a dashing attack that deals multiple hits. Bahman’s Breath: spawns an HP restoring area of effect.

spawns an HP restoring area of effect. Arash’s Ray: shoots a beam that can pierce enemies

shoots a beam that can pierce enemies Bahamut’s Rage: creates a massive tornado around Sargon that throws any enemy nearby for damage.

creates a massive tornado around Sargon that throws any enemy nearby for damage. Rashnu’s Judgment: puts you in a counter-stance that unleashes a powerful attack on any enemy that hits you while active.

Here are the ones you have to seek out and where to get them.

Wind of Sistan

Located in The Depths, you can snag this one on a high platform at the location above. Wind of Sistan creates a tornado of Athra energy around Sargon that disables enemies, but can only be used on the ground.

Shahbaz Spirit

From the location on the map, you need to platform across the invisible pillars and then cross a wooden bridge to a stone slab that has information about the Immortals. Continue forward into the next room to encounter Alternate Sargon for a duel.

This surge is an anti-air move where you slash both swords directly above Sargon.

Hadhayans Might

You will need to use your time powers to move up and to the right in this section of the Soma Tree. Next, you need to climb up a series of wooden scaffolding platforms. This time not just one, but two Alternate Sargon awaits you at the top.

Unleash this move to teleport to an enemy and slam down on them from above.

Soul of Gilgamesh

Head down to this corner of the Pit of Eternal Sands, slide under a gap in the left wall, and platform up the left side until you see a glowing yellow crack in the cliff that you can bust open. Move through the cave and face Alternate Sargon once again.

This is one of the better surges since it is a complete buff to your moves. It makes Sargon faster, stronger, and take less damage, but also opens up new, longer combo options.

Vayu’s Wave

You need to beat the first nine challenges with Artaban before you can get Yayus Wave in the Lower City. After completing the last one, he will reward you with Vayu’s Wave.

Swinging his swords, Sargon will shoot out a wave of energy that knocks enemies ahead of him back.

