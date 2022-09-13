Acquire and Square Enix announced Octopath Traveler 2, a sequel to the 2018 game, at the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. It will launch on February 24, 2023, for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story to tell. See what happens when their paths intertwine and where their adventures lead them when OCTOPATH TRAVELER II launches for #NintendoSwitch on Feb. 24, 2023! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/jhIp8E1DYc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

There will be eight new travelers going on a journey in the new game. Hikari is a warrior, Agnea is a dancer, Partitio is a merchant, Osvald is a scholar, Throne is a thief, Temenos is a cleric, and Ochette is a hunter. and Castti is an apothecary.

Each character’s path in the game differs between both daytime and nighttime. For example, it seems like Hikari can challenge townspeople to a duel in order to knock them unconscious with his sword during the day, while he can also bribe them when night falls.

The game will have intertwining stories and appears to have the same turn-based combat utilizing the BP system that the first one did.

Octopath Traveler is the title that helped kick off Square Enix’s HD-2D series of games, which also includes the likes of Live a Live and Triangle Strategy. This game first launched on Nintendo Switch, but it came to PC in 2019 and saw a surprising release on Xbox Game Pass for PC and console in 2021.

In our Octopath Traveler review, we said “the game’s beautiful art and intriguing concept will make you want to pay attention to each story. Eventually, though, you’ll realize the narrative is all bread and no meat. Once that sinks in, you’ll have difficulty resisting the urge to skip through in-game dialogue.”

