  1. Gaming

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new Avengers tactics game

By

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was announced today at the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live. Developed by Firaxis, Midnight Suns will be a tactics game where players will play as a newly created character known as The Hunter. It was revealed that this character was created for this game by Firaxis with approval from Marvel.

The Hunter will be a fully customizable character who will fight alongside iconic Marvel characters. Some characters revealed in the trailer were Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Ironman, The Gloom, the Robert Reyes Ghost Rider, and Blade.

The trailer showed off the various Marvel characters resurrecting The Hunter, who they need in order to help fight their mother, Lilith, the Mother of Demons. Midnight Suns will also have an emphasis on character relationships. Which characters you bring to battle and who you talk to in the game will shape the relationship you will have with them.

The trailer also showed off the iconic Marvel characters wearing costumes with magical runes on them. This might be a nod to the Original Sins comic crossover event from 2014. The title for the game itself, Midnight Suns, is a reference to a group of magical heroes in the Marvel Universe.

Midnight Suns is being developed by Firaxis, a company known for its iconic tactics series XCOM. The trailer did not show off any gameplay content, but players can expect something similar to the XCOM games. During the Opening Night Live event for Gamescom, it was announced that a gameplay trailer will be released on September 1.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on March 22.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for August 2021

Halo Infinite’s release date confirmed during Gamescom Opening Night Live

Master Chief in Halo Infinite.

T-Mobile beats out Verizon for title of fastest mobile network in U.S.

Woman using phone while listening to headphones

This insane 32-inch QLED monitor is an absolute steal at Walmart today

LG 32 UltraGear QHD Monitor at an angle with white background.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE image leaks, confirming specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition render in white.

Dr Disrespect plans on suing Twitch a year after being banned

Dr Disrespect skydiving

Is Madden 22 coming to mobile? Everything we know so far

A wide receiver and defensive back are tangled up in Madden 22.

5 essential productivity apps for students of all ages

A student on a laptop.

Google Pixel 5a vs. Apple iPhone SE: Which should you buy?

Pixel 5a portrait mode.

That $2 million Super Mario Bros. auction may have been rigged

2 million super mario auction bros

The best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases and covers

Flip 3 cover screen.

The best golf apps for Android and iOS

smart golf club

Leaked Intel Alder Lake benchmark brings hybrid model into question

Intel's hybrid compute cluster model for Alder Lake.