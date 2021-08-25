Marvel’s Midnight Suns was announced today at the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live. Developed by Firaxis, Midnight Suns will be a tactics game where players will play as a newly created character known as The Hunter. It was revealed that this character was created for this game by Firaxis with approval from Marvel.

The Hunter will be a fully customizable character who will fight alongside iconic Marvel characters. Some characters revealed in the trailer were Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Ironman, The Gloom, the Robert Reyes Ghost Rider, and Blade.

The trailer showed off the various Marvel characters resurrecting The Hunter, who they need in order to help fight their mother, Lilith, the Mother of Demons. Midnight Suns will also have an emphasis on character relationships. Which characters you bring to battle and who you talk to in the game will shape the relationship you will have with them.

The trailer also showed off the iconic Marvel characters wearing costumes with magical runes on them. This might be a nod to the Original Sins comic crossover event from 2014. The title for the game itself, Midnight Suns, is a reference to a group of magical heroes in the Marvel Universe.

Midnight Suns is being developed by Firaxis, a company known for its iconic tactics series XCOM. The trailer did not show off any gameplay content, but players can expect something similar to the XCOM games. During the Opening Night Live event for Gamescom, it was announced that a gameplay trailer will be released on September 1.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on March 22.

