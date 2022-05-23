The Marvel franchise has exploded in popularity over the past decade or so, leading to a slew of films, TV shows, comics, and video games. Though, even before the MCU took the film industry by storm, Marvel games were always popular — dating back to the PlayStation 2 days in the early- to mid-2000s (and even earlier).
Over the course of the franchise’s rich history, we’ve had Marvel video games based on films, as well as original stories coming in all sorts of genres. There are action games, cooperative multiplayer titles, fighters, beat ’em ups, and others ranging across various styles of play. There’s even a Marvel pinball series out there!
With that in mind, we decided to take a look at the best games the franchise has to offer, looking back over two decades of releases. These are the best Marvel games of all time.
Recommended reading:
- The best superhero games of all time
- Every suit you can get in Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Everything we know about Marvel’s Wolverine
Marvel's Spider-Man
You knew this was coming. Of course, Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the best Marvel games out there. There are so many reasons this game is so special, from its fluid combat to the compelling story and performances of its actors to the satisfying web-slinging. We’ve gotten lots of Spider-Man games in the past, but Insomniac Games’ take on the hero is in a league of its own. It strikes a balance of giving you enough to do throughout New York City without feeling too overwhelming. Because of its approachability, it’s easy to jump in, swing around, do a few missions, and hop out — without ever feeling like it’s too much to handle. Many open-world games struggle in this regard, but not Marvel’s Spider-Man. Above all else, this game is full of heart and will be remembered for years to come. We’re so excited Sony and Insomniac are working on a sequel, which should be coming to PS5 in 2023.
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
On the flip side, Marvel games are also known for allowing you to play with others. And that’s exactly what you can do in Lego Marvel Super Heroes — a game featuring 180 heroes from the beloved comic book universe. The most compelling thing about this game is that it’s easy to drop in and play with friends and family, regardless of skill level. With so many characters to choose from (even the lesser-known ones like Kraven the Hunter or Malekith), it’s easy to spend tons of hours trying out everyone’s movesets and abilities. While video games are sometimes very skill-dependent, the barrier to entry with Lego Marvel Superheroes is quite low, meaning even inexperienced gamers can find enjoyment with this one, but it also gives expert players plenty to do and unlock.
Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes
The Punisher
Spider-Man 2
The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Marvel's Iron Man VR
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Editors' Recommendations
- The best multiplayer games on the Xbox Series X
- Everything we know about Assassin’s Creed: Infinity
- Fortnite vs. Warzone: Which battle royale should you play?
- The best Intel processors for 2022
- The best gaming keyboards for 2022