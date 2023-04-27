 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

10 best comic book movies of the 2000s

Guillermo Kurten
By

While there’s been a renaissance for the comic book genre on the big screen in the last 10 years or so, some of the roots of its current success go back to the best comic book movies of the first decade of this century. And though there had also been solid endeavors even before then, what this decade did was help make superheroes more mainstream to audiences who didn’t know who the Kree were or what the heck a Lasso of Truth was.

Marvel Comics would continue building steam leading up to the debut of its lucrative interconnected cinematic universe. Meanwhile, DC Comics put out some hits that arguably flexed the brand’s greatest strength in more isolated worlds. In some ways, these days of the genre had more personality to them, as opposed to the cookie-cutter approach as of late. The 2000s stood admirably as a decade for good comic book movies, and here are the 10 best films from that era.

Related Videos

X-Men (2000)

X-Men poster featuring the mutants aligned with Xavier and Magneto.

In addition to Spider-Man, the X-Men comic books was among Marvel Comics’ most lucrative franchises. It was only a matter of time before they made it to the big screen, and while it certainly shows some age, Bryan Singer’s X-Men was a pivotal moment for the superhero genre. The director effectively juggled an impressive ensemble cast including the likes of Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Oscar winner Anna Paquin, Halle Berry, and some obscure Australian actor named Hugh Jackman.

X-Men effectively established the cinematic identities for these beloved comic book characters, all the while handling its underlying poignant themes of intolerance and racism with surprising tact (well, for a blockbuster anyway). And while there’s a certain amount of cheesiness in the movie since it’s partly a product of the times, it’s an overall charming and nostalgic level of campiness that’s fitting of such an adaptation.

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man crawling on the side of a skyscraper.

Marvel Comics’ wall-crawler is a juggernaut in just about every medium he features in, and the early 2000s brought the live-action depiction of Spider-Man that, perhaps, helped make him increasingly mainstream in the 21st century. Sam Raimi is a director with a distinctive style, which was established in his horror films like Evil Dead and Army of Darkness, and he brought that same passion and flair to Spider-Man.

Tobey Maguire became the go-to face of the superhero for a generation of fans. Peter Parker’s journey, trials, and great responsibility are emotionally impactful and convincing, with Willem Dafoe’s larger-than-life take on the Green Goblin giving Raimi a chance to inject a dash of horror into a mainstream superhero movie.

X-2: X-Men United (2003)

The various members of the X-Men in costume.

Singer went on to capitalize on the goodwill of the X-Men‘s 2000 theatrical debut with X2: X-Men United. The director once again handled the movie’s stacked ensemble cast of characters with a deft hand, this time taking cues from another landmark run in the timeless superhero team’s mythos.

Whereas X-Men was largely an original story that incorporated elements of the heroes’ comic origins, X2 borrowed from Marvel Comics veteran Chris Claremont’s God Loves, Men Kill story arc. Current Succession star Brian Cox — one of the best shows on HBO right now — gave an engaging performance as the military scientist Col. William Stryker, who gives Logan Roy a run for his money in the cruelty department. As with its predecessor, X2 succeeds in being an entertaining superhero flick while elevating the genre on-screen with its nuanced commentary on society’s persecution of what it deems the “other.”

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man preparing to fire a web in Spider-Man 2 promo art.

The 2002 origin story set the bar high for both Spider-Man and the superhero genre, but Sam Raimi managed to double down on every strength from his origin tale in Spider-Man 2. Maguire’s run as Peter Parker continues an interesting character arc, and even Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was a tough act to follow, Alfred Molina gave this live-action Spider-Man an equally compelling — and also sympathetic — villain in the tragic Doctor Octopus.

The movie was also an excellent showcase for special effects in a superhero movie for its era, from exciting comic book-level action to grand sweeping shots of the hero soaring through New York. And thanks to the soulful performances of Maguire and Molina in particular, Spider-Man 2 told a story with an emotional weight that helps it stand firm today as one of the best Spider-Man movies to date.

Hellboy (2004)

Hellboy gritting his teeth and aiming his gun.

The “big two” (Marvel and DC Comics) might seem to take up all or most of the oxygen in the comic book space, but independent publishers like Dark Horse Comics also put out noteworthy comic books that are ripe for cinematic adaptation. Hellboy is one of the publisher’s most iconic characters, and the 2004 live-action movie is another underrated venture of the decade.

Directed by Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro, Hellboy was an excellent match for all parties involved. Del Toro is widely known for his supernatural imagery and love of classic horror style, making this movie feel like it came from a distinct vision. That aspect feels somewhat watered down in some of the more contemporary comic book movies. A Ron Perlman made his stamp on the character with his performance.

V for Vendetta (2005)

V wielding his blades while leading his army of followers.

DC Comics might be known for its pantheon of heroes like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, but the publisher has plenty of inventive stories outside of its colorful spandex-wearing gods. Through its Vertigo imprint, DC published V for Vendetta by Alan Moore, who crafted a bold, anti-authoritarian tale that stands as one of the best graphic novels of the 1980s … and possibly ever.

An ambitious dystopian political thriller, V for Vendetta captures the core elements of the comic book and puts to screen a bold story of political and social upheaval against authoritarianism. Thanks to some impressive production values in its set design and action set pieces, as well as captivating performances from Natalie Portman as Evey Hammond and Hugo Weaving as V — even though we never see his face — V for Vendetta makes a decent case for being one of the more underrated comic book movies of that decade.

Batman Begins (2005)

Batman gliding down a stairwell in Batman Begins.

Before director Christopher Nolan came along, the Batman IP, at least in the film world, was essentially on life support. The mid-to-late ’90s movies Batman Forever and Batman & Robin steered hard into over-the-top zaniness, with the latter especially camping up the brooding superhero’s on-screen presence to such a degree that audiences stayed away.

Thankfully, Batman Begins ended the days of two-hour neon-colored toy commercials disguised as movies by giving its hero a redefining image with Christian Bale that goes back to his pulpy crime-noir roots. Taking a page from Frank Miller’s acclaimed origin story Year OneBatman Begins grounded the hero in a gritty rendition of Gotham City while cleverly incorporating Ra’s al Ghul into Bruce Wayne’s early days as a green crimefighter. It’s a great mix of street-level grit with the inherent whimsy of the comic book medium.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Batman brooding over a wreckage in The Dark Knight.

Nolan’s origin story set the pace, and its first sequel would become a phenomenon for the genre that’s still held in high regard today. The Dark Knight has been lauded for many reasons, but it resonated with audiences largely thanks to how it balanced the source material. It was the superhero movie that widely appealed to both general moviegoers and hardened comic book fans alike, presenting a Batman story that paid homage to its source material while flexing its creative muscles.

It simultaneously adapted elements of The Long Halloween and The Killing Joke while feeling akin to crime dramas like Heat without feeling derivative. Aaron Eckhart’s Two-Face was an underrated high point, Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker was groundbreaking (and Oscar-winning), and Bale’s Dark Knight played off of both of them fantastically, making it the best live-action depiction of Batman’s eternal struggle with battling his own inner demons. The Dark Knight set a gold standard for live-action Batman storytelling.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Hellboy with his fist to the ground and holding his smoking gun.

Once again directed and co-written by Guillermo del Toro — and also co-written by the character’s creator, Mike Mignola — Hellboy II: The Golden Army built upon its predecessor’s strengths. The story, this time, saw Perlman’s Hellboy clash with a mythical prince attempting to take over the world on behalf of his kindred.

As many would expect from a del Toro production and Hellboy sequel, there’s plenty of fun to be had in getting immersed in The Golden Army‘s expanded underworld dark fantasy and the cast’s performances. Perlman was an unsurprising highlight, and it stings that del Toro and company couldn’t finish their trilogy — especially after seeing how the awful 2019 reboot with David Harbour panned out.

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man walking away from an explosion in the 2008 movie.

Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been admittedly getting complacent from Phase Four onward so far, the franchise is still undeniably a lucrative one overall. And it launched with a strong start with 2008’s Iron Man. The movie kicked off the cinematic universe with one of its most memorable characters and saw Robert Downey Jr. thoroughly embody the role and make it his own.

Especially now, Iron Man stands as a highlight in a library’s worth of MCU productions on Disney+ and one of the best “character profiles” of its most beloved Avengers. From start to finish, the movie presents a believable character arc for Tony Stark that takes him from a petulant, spoiled philanthropist to a humbled and redeemed hero. Iron Man focused on telling a solid single story first and foremost, but it tastefully paved the way for what would become of him several movies later.

Editors' Recommendations

Guillermo Kurten
Guillermo Kurten
Freelance Writer, Entertainment

A University of Houston graduate in Print Media Journalism, Guillermo has covered sports entertainment and practically all forms of geek culture as a freelance writer.

His young career so far has seen him write about soccer through websites including Read Bundesliga and Bayern Strikes, specializing in FC Bayern Munich. From there he moved on to Comic Book Resources, Game Rant, The Gamer, and Screen Rant to indulge his inner nerd, with over 2 years and counting as a senior writer at the latter.

Guillermo's interests span video games, movies, TV series, comic books, anime, and manga -- and if you're not careful, will talk your ear off specifically about the last 40-plus years of Batman lore.

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Guillermo studied at Lone Star College in Texas before ultimately completing his Bachelor's degree.

Batman Beyond deserves a ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ animated movie
Terry McGinnis as Batman in promo art for the Batman Beyond animated series.

DC Comics launched its DC Animated Universe to emphatic success with the early '90s phenomenon that was Batman: The Animated Series, and it also sowed the seeds for the universe's most inventive spin on the brooding hero. On top of creating arguably the most quintessential Batman project ever, it paved the way for other characters within the DC Universe to get their time in the spotlight. The most unexpected hit, however, was arguably Batman Beyond. This show and the concept behind it seemed to come out of nowhere, but it became an acclaimed classic nonetheless.

For the time, it's amazing how well the animated show did considering the ambitious choice to take Bruce Wayne out of the mantle and have someone else don the cape and cowl as the series' protagonist instead. But despite how beloved it quickly became, Batman Beyond has yet to receive a new adaptation outside of the comics, yet, the lucrative success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has left the blueprint wide open since 2018.
The animated classic few people know about

Read more
10 years later, is The Dark Knight Rises a bad film or simply misunderstood?
Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight Rises

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, a film best remembered as an underwhelming follow-up to a genuinely masterful sequel than as a worthy entry in its own trilogy. It must be difficult to act as the next chapter to what is, objectively speaking, the best superhero film in Hollywood history. Indeed, The Dark Knight's standing and legacy are too grand and meaningful, the closest thing to legendary that modern filmmaking has approached. Could any film compete with it?

Now, to be fair, The Dark Knight Rises is not a terrible movie. On the contrary, Rises is a tense, action-packed, grand spectacle that lives up to the much-maligned and often bastardized term "summer blockbuster." But in the context of Nolan's filmography, and especially his two Batman films that came before it, the film can't help but feel underwhelming. Rises is fascinating because it had everything it needed to succeed, from great source material (Knightfall is one of Batman's classic modern stories) to talented actors like Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, and Marion Cotillard breathing new life into old characters. The elements to make a fantastic, career-defining movie are all there, so why is it so disappointing and, worse, unmemorable? And why did it take so long for everyone to accept the fact that it's not as good as it should be?
Bruce Wayne at his worst

Read more
Forget The Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is still the best Batman movie adaptation
Batman spreading his cape in the Mask of the Phantasm poster.

Matt Reeves' The Batman finally brought to the live-action theatrical space an iteration of DC Comics' beloved, brooding superhero that honed in on the crime-noir detective aspect of the character, but Mask of the Phantasm still reigns supreme as being the truest to the character.

It's the first time a live-action adaptation made his "World's Greatest Detective" epithet just as important as being the "Dark Knight," even if Robert Pattinson's grimy and grounded take is still learning what his symbol should mean. However, Mask of the Phantasm -- and the animated universe Paul Dini and Bruce Timm co-created that paved the way for it -- remains the deepest dive into what makes Batman tick while honoring his swathes of comic book mythos.
The Batman brand of "dark deco"

Read more