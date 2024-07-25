Video game actors are going on strike over AI protections

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced on Thursday afternoon that its members who work in the video game industry are going on strike starting today in order to negotiate a better deal with companies like Activision, Disney, EA, and WB Games.

SAG-AFTRA, a union that works with Hollywood, has been renegotiating its Interactive Media Agreement with those game companies since October 2022. While a lot of progress has been made, SAG-AFTRA does not believe these media agreements offer enough protections against the use of AI “We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough,” commented SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drecsher.

Its members voted to approve a strike last year, and now the union feels that it has no choice but to strike to get what it wants out of the updated contract. SAG-AFTRA wants “clear and enforceable language” that will protect its members from being taken advantage of by video game companies that use AI. The organization has already made some efforts to address this issue, but wants verbiage protecting its members codified in the next Interactive Media Agreement.

This work stoppage follows strikes that hit Hollywood last year over pay and AI-related issues. Starting at 12:01 a.m. on July 26, any actors who are members of SAG-AFTRA will no longer be able to participate in the production of games from companies who signed the initial Interactive Media Agreement and haven’t agreed to the better terms in interim agreements that SAG-AFTRA has offered up. Actors can see if their project is affected by using a search option on SAG-AFTRA’s website.

The SAG-AFTRA website directly named Activision Productions, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Llama Productions, Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks Productions, and WB Games as the video game companies it is negotiating with.

The strike will remain active until SAG-AFTRA can finalize an Interactive Media Agreement contract with them.