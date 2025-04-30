 Skip to main content
You can get DOOM: The Dark Ages for free if you buy one of these Nvidia GPUs

By
Doom Guy in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Bethesda Softworks

If you’re planning to buy one of the best graphics cards, why not also get yourself a new game in the process? Nvidia’s got your back where that’s concerned. The company just announced a new DOOM: The Dark Ages bundle that gives you the game for free when buying one of Nvidia’s latest GPUs. This means $99 in savings.

Starting now and until May 21, if you buy one of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series graphics cards or a laptop equipped with one of those GPUs, you’re getting the Premium Edition of DOOM: The Dark Ages for free. The Premium Edition costs nearly $100, which means neat savings if you were planning to play that game anyway (and a cool free game to check out if you weren’t).

The GPUs that qualify for the promotion include the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and the RTX 5070 — both the desktop and laptop versions apply here. Considering that the RTX 5070 has a MSRP (recommended list price) of $550, getting a $100 game on top of that seems like a good deal. Of course, actually finding any of these things at MSRP is currently a challenge.

The ROG Astral RTX 5080 DOOM Edition GPU.
Nvidia/Asus/Bethesda Softworks

Snagging the Premium Edition of DOOM also gets you some in-game benefits. You’ll get the digital artbook and soundtrack, a Divinity skin pack, and early access to the game, letting you play two days before the official launch.

The bundles should start appearing at various retailers worldwide, so check out Nvidia’s website to find out where to score that special GPU and game deal while the promotion lasts. Game bundles are nothing new, but this one comes unexpected, as given the current market condition, I didn’t think Nvidia (or AMD) would need to start offering incentives for people to buy its GPUs. Still, the partnership with Bethesda Softworks is a welcome sight, even if the GPUs will likely sell out very quickly.

Aside from the above bundle, Nvidia and Bethesda also released a special RTX 5080 with a DOOM-themed shroud. Made by Asus, the ROG Astral RTX 5080 DOOM Edition is one of a kind, and it can be pre-ordered as part of a bundle that costs $1,999. This contains the GPU, the game, a t-shirt, a huge mouse pad, and a yellow keycard replica.

