An increasing number of video game developers and publishers are responding to the tragic death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Over the past day, prominent gaming companies including Sony, Naughty Dog, and Electronic Arts, have all shared messages of hope and understanding, as people across the U.S. protest police violence and promote better treatment for African Americans. Many of the companies are using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and calling on everyone to do their part to improve the treatment of people of color across the country.

Several companies have made statements on the matter. Here’s a rundown of the developers and publishers who have shared something so far. We’ll continue to update this page as new messages are posted:

EA

EA was supposed to unveil its plans for Madden NFL 21 on Monday, but in light of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests, the company decided against it.

“We stand with our African American/Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners,” EA said. “Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world.”

EA said it would “find another time to talk football with you.”

Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog is preparing to release The Last of Us Part II later this month but published a tweet with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

“Now is the time for all to do our part and end anti-Black racism and violence,” Naughty Dog wrote. “Many of us at Naughty Dog are donating to national and local organizations. Please consider donating yourself.”

Riot Games

Riot Games also participated in speaking out against racism by saying that the company’s “hearts are heavy as hope seems lost and trust has been broken.” Riot Games says it “stands in solidarity with the Black community against all acts of injustice, racism, prejudice, and hatred.”

Marvel

Although some companies issued long statements, Marvel’s was quick and to the point: “We stand against racism. We stand for inclusion. We stand with our fellow Black employees, storytellers, creators, and the entire Black community. We must unite and speak out.”

Star Wars

Disney, which owns both Marvel and Star Wars, published the same message above on its Star Wars page.

Sony

Sony was expected to unveil details on its PlayStation 5 on Thursday, but the company said in a tweet that it would postpone the event.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

Microsoft

Microsoft, which already held its Xbox Series X games unveiling last month, said that it “stands together with our fans, creators, colleagues, friends, and the entire African American & Black Community against systemic racism and injustice.”

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard said in a tweet that it supports “all those who stand against racism and inequality.” The company added that there’s no place for racism and inequality “in our society — or any society. Black lives matter.”

Bethesda

Bethesda tweeted the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and said that it stands “united with Black communities to listen and speak up against inequality, oppression, and racism.”

