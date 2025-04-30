 Skip to main content
Remember Flappy Bird? It’s back as an Android exclusive

By
A person playing Flappy Bird on an Android phone.
Flappy Bird Publishing

Epic Games Store has brought Flappy Bird, the viral game where you tap repeatedly tap the screen to guide the bird as far as you can without hitting pipes and other obstacles, back to Android devices over a decade after it disappeared.

According to a report from Polygon, Flappy Bird Publishing relaunched Flappy Bird as an Android-exclusive game with help from Epic Games after game developer Dong Nguyen pulled it from Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store in 2014. Last year, Nguyen said he was not involved in the game’s revival nor is he making any profit from it.

Flappy Bird Publishing said in a news release published on Tuesday that Flappy Bird will be updated “with worlds, characters, and themes throughout 2025.” They also said that the game will be monetized “solely by ads and in-game purchases,” specifically helmets. You can check out the trailer for the Android-exclusive revival of the classic ornithological wonder.

Bringing Flappy Bird back to life was not without its challenges — and some of those challenges were riddled with controversy. Flappy Bird Foundation attempted to re-release the game through the popular messaging app Telegram last September, but it removed that detail from its Linktree page. Then came the article by cryptocurrency researcher Varun Biniwale, who wrote that Flappy Bird was being remade with web3 and NFT elements by a crypto company called 1208 Productions, which owns the NFT brand Deez. Meanwhile, clones of the game have been cropping up in the decade since it got delisted.

Three days later, Nguyen shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) denouncing the game’s remake because of its ties to crypto, which he wrote that he doesn’t support. He also pointed out that he didn’t sell Flappy Bird nor its trademark to Flappy Bird Foundation; the group bought it themselves.

Now that Flappy Bird is back on the market, players can enjoy the one of the most popular games of the 2010s next to Angry Birds in a brand new way.

Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
