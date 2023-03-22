Counter-Strike 2 limited test: how to play, game modes, and more

After a few weeks of leaks and rumors, Valve has finally announced that Counter-Strike 2 will be launching this summer as a free update to CS:GO.

Valve is describing Counter-Strike 2 as an “overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience” and “the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history,” promising years of support for the game.

If getting announcing an update to one of the most classic first-person shooters of all time wasn’t enough, Valve also announced the immediate launch of a limited test for the game. Are you eligible to jump into the test and play Counter-Strike 2 today? Here’s what you need to know.

How to play the Counter-Strike 2 limited test

While both hardcore CS:GO players and newcomers to the series are itching to get involved with Valve’s Counter-Strike 2 limited test, getting into the program isn’t so easy. There’s no sign-up for the limited test — players are being selected by Valve. And it appears that veteran CS:GO soldiers and gamers who have played a lot recently will be prioritized in the limited test.

Players are selected for the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test based on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing. — CS:GO (@CounterStrike) March 22, 2023

According to Valve’s FAQ on the limited test, players are selected based on a number of factors including recent playtime on Valve’s official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.

If you are chosen to participate in the Counter-Strike 2 limited test you will receive a notification on the main menu of CS:GO. All you have to do is select Enroll and download an update that will give you access to the limited test.

There’s no word on how many players are being selected to play the limited test initially, but Valve has stated that more players will be added over time. If you don’t have access immediately, keep playing CS:GO and keep your fingers crossed that the option pops up!

The limited test is only available on Windows — sorry, Linux and macOS users.

What game modes are available in the limited test?

This first limited test will feature Deathmatch and Unranked Competitive matchmaking on the Dust II map.

How long will the Counter-Strike 2 limited test last?

There’s no set timeline published for the limited test, but Valve alludes to future tests in its FAQ section. It’s likely that there will be multiple test periods with new game modes and features until the update launches this summer.

