 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Counter-Strike 2 will drop as a free CS:GO update this summer

Tomas Franzese
By

Valve has officially announced Counter-Strike 2 and detailed many of the new systems that will be a part of this free Source 2 upgrade to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Those eager to play will either have to get a Limited Test invite from Valve or wait until it launches this summer. 

A promotional image featuring two Counter-Strike 2 soldiers.

Following several leaks throughout March, Valve announced Counter-Strike 2 today and released three videos highlighting some of the new features that build upon the gameplay that still looks very much like Counter-Strike should. First, smoke grenades have been overhauled to be more dynamic. Smoke will interact and change shape depending on the environment around it, and all players see the smoke in the same position. Valve has also adjusted the tick rate of the game, so Counter-Strike 2 will more accurately respond to how players move and shoot. Players will also be able to bring over their entire Global Offensive inventory into Counter-Strike 2.

Related Videos

This next evolution of the Counter-Strike formula is built on Valve’s newer Source 2 game engine, and it looks great. This is best seen in Counter-Strike 2’s maps, which fall into three different tiers. Touchstone maps are classic ones that have only seen updates to lighting, Upgraded maps are ones that game a significant visual touch-up to benefit from Source 2’s physically-based rendering system, and Overhaul maps have been thoroughly redesigned by Valve. Valve also promises to give the tools that let them build these maps to mod-makers so they can create beautiful-looking mods for Counter-Strike 2

We first caught wind of Counter-Strike 2’s existence earlier this month when a Game Profile for it showed up in the code of an Nvidia Driver update. This was followed up by a report from Richard Lewis, who teased an impending announcement and the confirmed tick rate changes. Now, we know this massive Global Offensive upgrade is real and are waiting to play it. Limited Tests will be held before the game’s release, but Valve will choose who gets to try the game early and will send an invite to those players in-game in Global Offensive

Counter-Strike 2 will be released for PC this summer. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
I’m already pining for PlayStation VR2 to get Half-Life: Alyx
half life alyx vr details feature

I haven't played Half-Life: Alyx, but I really, really want to.

Last month, I picked up the PlayStation VR2 as my first virtual reality headset and have been enjoying a wide range of games on it since then, from Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded to Horizon Call of the Mountain. Although the lack of exciting new titles in PSVR2's launch window library doesn't bother me that much as this is my first VR experience, I do still recognize that there are only a couple of games that are pushing the PSVR2's technology and giving Sony's second VR outing a clear identity.

Read more
The best PSVR2 games
Horizon Call of the Mountain key art.

The newest VR headset on the market, the PlayStation VR2 is packed full of top-of-the-line tech to make your gaming experience as immersive and comfortable as possible. But what are killer specs without fantastic games? PSVR2 has quite the library of great VR games already available, with more on the way. Whether you're a VR expert looking to check out your favorite VR games on the latest headset or a newcomer diving into VR for the first time, you can't go wrong with these steller titles on the PSVR2

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Read more
The best free FPS games you can play right now
10 essential tips for Arena Mode in Apex Legends

A few years ago, it was hard to find any decent free-to-play games that weren't MMORPGs, and good free first-person shooter (FPS) games were almost non-existent. The few that were around usually came from less-than-reputable sources and usually experienced a host of bugs and connectivity issues.

With battle royale games offering a boon to the free-to-play model, though, AAA studios have started releasing high-quality, free FPS games. Games like Warframe paved the way for Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. 

Read more