 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is CS: GO cross-platform?

Jon Bitner
By

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is immensely popular on PC, but few people realize the game was also released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. However, cross-play support is not offered between the three platforms. Here’s a closer look at cross-platform support in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and what you should know before diving in with your friends.

Further reading

Does CS: GO have cross-platform support?

Counter-Strike player aiming with an AWP.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive does not support cross-platform play. Although the title is available on PlayStation and Xbox, players are limited to joining servers with folks from their own platform. PC and Mac users, however, can play together in the same lobbies, along with anyone who is streaming the game through GeForce Now or a similar service.

Does CS: GO have cross-progression?

Valve does not offer cross-progression for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Of course, if you upgrade to a new PC, your progress will carry over — simply sign in to the same Steam account, and all your stats, gear, and other valuables will be available.

Why you should be playing CS: GO on PC

Counter-Strike players on a stylized background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is available on both Xbox 360 and PS3, but these console versions are incredibly outdated. Both versions are essentially defunct, with no updates or new-generation ports on the horizon. Compared to CS: GO on PC, they almost look like different games.

Because of this, it’s highly recommended to experience Counter-Strike on PC. The shooter has seen hundreds of updates since launching in 2012, and it’s a remarkably polished game today. It’s also moved to a free-to-play monetization model, so you can download it to your PC and start playing without breaking out your wallet.

Valve’s iconic shooter boasts reasonable minimum specs, which should allow most gamers to dive in on their current rig. You’ll only need 15GB of storage, an Intel Core 2 Duo E6600, and a 256MB video card that is DirectX 9-compatible. In other words, just about every modern rig will be capable of running it. And if you have a dedicated gaming laptop or PC, it’ll be able to run it without breaking a sweat — even if it’s old as dirt.

What’s happening with CS: GO on console?

In short — nothing. Valve hasn’t issued an update to the Xbox 360 or PS3 versions of Counter-Strike in years. Both versions had some big issues at launch, and Valve has since stopped updating them to focus on the ever-popular PC version.

There don’t seem to be any plans to revive the games, so don’t get your hopes up for CS: GO on Xbox Series X or PS5. Unless something wild happens, Counter-Strike will continue to be a PC powerhouse with little chance of getting a second life on consoles.

Editors' Recommendations

Anna Gutto on why she had to direct Paradise Highway

Director Anna Gutto chats with star Juliette Binoche in a behind the scenes look at Paradise Highway.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors for 2022

Man holding Phone feature image.

7 settings you should disable or adjust on Google Assistant

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen.

‘Wordle’ today, July 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#406)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The Office star B.J. Novak on how Vengeance is more than just a crime thriller

vengeance bj novak interview 2

When is USB-C coming to the iPhone? Here’s what we know

Brand new USB-C type to Lightning fast charging cable of with iPhone 11 Pro Max

I recreated a perfect high school experience in The Sims 4

Two sims take a selfie at prom in The Sims 4: High School Years.

Cold Stone’s Nintendo-themed ice cream sundaes are a sweet way to beat the heatwave

Nintendo's three Cold Stone ice cream flavors.

Best graphics cards 2022: finding the best GPU for you

AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.

The best desktop computers for 2022: Dell, HP, Apple, and more

HP Omen 30L DESKTOP PC

Vengeance review: a mystery with more on its mind than just murder

B.J. Novak and Boyd Bolbrook sit and stand in a field in Vengeance.

The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now (July 2022)

The heroes of Milestone Media.

We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga is a great 2-in-1 computing option.