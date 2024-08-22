 Skip to main content
Not science fiction: Counter-Strike 2 is being played only using thoughts

Neuralink is making headlines once again. This time, it’s not just about the futuristic vision of merging human brains with AI. Its latest milestone involves the second human to receive a Neuralink brain implant, who is already using the device to play video games — specifically, Counter-Strike 2.

The individual, reportedly known as Alex, can control and interact with the game using only their thoughts. Previously, he relied on a mouth-operated controller called a QuadStick to play first-person shooters, which restricted him to either moving or aiming his weapon at any given time. This required him to alternate between mouse and keyboard functions during gameplay.

However, with the Neuralink implant, Alex can now aim using the implant while simultaneously moving with the QuadStick, greatly enhancing his control and gameplay experience. This achievement highlights the rapid advancements Neuralink is making in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, which aims to bridge the gap between human cognition and digital devices.

Video games have often served as testing grounds for new technologies, from AI algorithms to virtual reality systems. Neuralink’s use of gaming as a platform to demonstrate its BCI is a strategic move. Counter-Strike 2 is known for its fast-paced, highly-competitive gameplay, making it an ideal challenge for the implant to showcase its capabilities. If a patient can successfully navigate and compete in such an environment, it suggests that the device could be used for more complex tasks in the future.

The Elon Musk-backed company had also shared a video earlier this year where the first human patient to have Neuralink’s device implanted in his brain was able to use his thoughts to control a cursor that moves the chess pieces.

While Neuralink’s progress is undoubtedly impressive, it also raises ethical and technical questions. The long-term effects of implanting a device directly into the brain remain unknown, and many experts in the field have expressed concerns about the potential for misuse of such technology.

Moreover, the technology is still in its infancy. The ability to play Counter-Strike 2 is a remarkable achievement, but it’s just one piece of a much larger puzzle. Neuralink must continue to refine its BCI technology to address a wider range of neurological issues and ensure the implant’s long-term safety and reliability.

