A multiplayer Ghostbusters VR game is coming to PlayStation VR 2 and Meta Quest 2

Cristina Alexander
By

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality has a surprise treat for Ghostbusters fans this Halloween. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is coming to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023.

Made by U.K.-based VR developer nDreams and announced at the Meta Quest Game showcase in April 2022, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord introduces a new diverse cast of characters starting their careers running the iconic paranormal business in San Francisco. Their jobs are far from easy, especially when they’re going up against the titular Ghost Lord and his ghostly minions spreading chaos and discord throughout the city.

Players will step into the coveralls and strap on proton packs of the new characters, fighting ghosts by themselves or with up to three friends in co-op gameplay. Sony unveiled the cover art for the game, with the Golden Gate Bridge set against the ominous backdrop of the Ghost Lord overpowering the next generation of Ghostbusters.

Key art for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, with logo.
Sony Pictures Virtual Reality

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord pits you and your proton pack against the newest, biggest villain inside a totally immersive VR Ghostbusters universe. We’re excited to give fans this first look,” said Jake Zim, senior vice president of Sony Pictures Virtual Reality.

Players can customize their characters and carry various weapons that best suit the job of tracking down the ghosts and trapping them. The game will be a spooky mix of nostalgia for the 1984 film set in the modern world.

“We love collaborating with the Sony Pictures Virtual Reality team to bring the world of Ghostbusters into VR through a new story that will delight Ghostbusters fans, both old and new,” said Tomas Gillo, chief development officer at nDreams.

The announcement of Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes nearly two weeks after the release of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, an asymmetrical game created by Illfonic in which a ghost haunts a given location, and teams of four Ghostbusters try to hunt it down and trap it.

