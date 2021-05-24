After earning heaps of praise and awards for Nomadland, filmmaker Chloé Zhao will bring Marvel Studios’ massive, ensemble-driven superhero saga Eternals to the screen in November. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie now has its first trailer, and it’s packed with familiar faces and the sort of epic shots Marvel fans have come to expect from the studio’s blockbusters.

Marvel released the first trailer for Eternals on May 24, more than five months before the film hits theaters. The preview of the highly anticipated movie was accompanied by the ominous tagline: “Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”

Currently scheduled to premiere November 5, Eternals introduces the titular, powerful alien race who have secretly lived among humans for thousands of years, offering an evolutionary nudge here and there as they go about their immortal lives. When faced with a threat from their evil counterparts, however, the Eternals are forced to come out of hiding in order to protect humanity.

Eternals is expected to be the 26th film in the MCU and the third film in Phase Four of Marvel’s interconnected live-action universe, following the release of the long-delayed Black Widow in July and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September. It will be followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home in December to close out a busy year in which Marvel is pushing out several releases that were initially scheduled to premiere during the pandemic-shortened 2020 calendar.

"Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now." Watch the brand new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' #Eternals, and experience it in theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/KB7GpFIpMO — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 24, 2021

Written and directed by Zhao (who took home two Academy Awards for 2020’s Nomadland), Eternals features one of Marvel’s most star-studded casts so far. Gemma Chan and Richard Madden lead a cast that also includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington. The movie was filmed between July 2019 and February 2020, and is expected to expand the cosmic scope of the MCU by both introducing new alien races and taking a deeper dive into humanity’s previously hidden history with extraterrestrial visitors — both friendly and threatening.

After several pandemic-related delays, Eternals is now expected to hit theaters around the U.S. on November 5, with no plans for a simultaneous streaming debut at this point.

