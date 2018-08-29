‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps’ DLC to launch in three parts

Digital Trends
Felicia Miranda
Community Director of Insomniac Games James Stevenson announced on the PlayStation Blog today that Marvel’s Spider-Man, due out on September 7, will be getting a three chapter expansion called The City That Never Sleeps. The DLC will be released in three consecutive parts in the months that follow the games initial release.

Release Dates and Prices

We’ll update this article with dates once we get them but the release calendar for the first Marvel’s Spider-Man expansion is as follows:

The Heist: October 23, 2018

Turf Wars: November 2018

Silver Lining: December 2018

The PlayStation Store currently has the entire The City That Never Sleeps DLC bundled for $24.99 or you can wait until each chapter’s launch and buy them individually for $9.99. You can also grab the Digital Deluxe Edition that includes the full Marvel’s Spider-Man game with the DLC for $79.99. Pre-ordering the deluxe version will get you bonus content and an exclusive Spidey pin. The game on its own is available now for pre-order at $59.99. There’s also an incredible, limited edition Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle that comes with a bright red Dualshock 4 wireless controller.

There are some light spoilers ahead. At the moment, we presently only have a hard release date for the first chapter titled “The Heist” that will include a whole new faction of enemies along with three new suits to unlock. James Stevenson hinted that it will feature the popular Spider-Man character Felicia Hardy, best known by her alter ego, Black Cat. Stevenson explains that you’ll find clues in the base game that lead up to her appearance in The Heist. From what we know, there are quite a few more characters from the Spider-Man universe in this game with the Sinister Six, Yuriko Watanabe, Aunt May, and Mary Jane Watson being just a few.

As for the next two chapters of The City That Never Sleeps DLC, it’s scheduled for sometime in November and December. We’ll most likely get exact release dates in the coming weeks. Stevenson confirmed that all chapters will have new story missions, challenges, and Spidey suits for players to look forward to. Make sure to pay close attention to your spidey sense as more Spider-Man news could surface this weekend during PAX West where the game will be available for all to play on the showroom floor.

