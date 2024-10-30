 Skip to main content
Bad news: Your PS5 Slim covers won’t work on the PS5 Pro

By
The PS5 engraving on the console is being aligned with the cutout on the new top cover.
Digital Trends

People have a lot of questions about the PlayStation 5 Pro ahead of its launch on November 7. Is it worth $700? How much better will your games look and play? Will your PS5 Slim faceplate match? You’ll have to wait for reviews to answer a lot of those questions, but we now have an answer to that last one. Digital Trends can confirm that PS5 Slim covers won’t work with the PS5 Pro.

“PS5 console covers are not compatible with PS5 Pro. However, players will be able to swap out different console covers for PS5 Pro when they become available in the future,” a PlayStation spokesperson told IGN Thursday.

Speculation began Wednesday after a Reddit user posted that their cobalt blue plates for their PS5 Slim (the current standard PS5 you can buy) weren’t compatible with the PS5 Pro. While the two consoles share a lot of the same physical dimensions, the user said only the bottom plate seems to snap on properly. The top plate doesn’t match. “The teeth that connect to the system are [in] slightly different places. So you can’t connect the top part,” they wrote.

PlayStation 5 Pro does not work with the slim plates.
byu/Zrorro inplaystation

It was previously unclear if the PS5 Slim’s swappable covers, which can change up the look of the console, would fit the PS5 Pro. In an announcement on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment co-CEO Hideaki Nishino only noted that players can add a disc drive or “swap out console covers when they become available.” This seemed to imply that PS5 Pro-specific covers would be introduced, although that doesn’t confirm if you could only buy PS5 Pro branded covers.

The PS5 Pro will set you back a whopping $700, and it doesn’t come with a disc drive. That’ll cost an extra $80 through PlayStation Direct. At the time of this writing, PS5 Slim covers cost $60 each for standard colors, or $65 for the three chroma variants. We don’t know anything yet about what the PS5 Pro faceplates will cost, but you can bet they’ll be expensive.

