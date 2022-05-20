 Skip to main content
A Death Stranding sequel is reportedly in development

By

A sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding is reportedly in production. While no official announcement has been made, the game’s main character actor seems to have confirmed it.

In an interview with Leo, actor Norman Reedus was discussing his career. The interviewer, Ilaria Urbinati, asked about Reedus’s book, the final season of The Walking Dead, and of course, Death Stranding.

Referencing Death Stranding, Reedus answers, “We just started the second one.” This indicates that a sequel is already in development and that it has perhaps entered the motion capture and filming phase.

..Norman Reedus seems to have confirmed that a Death Stranding sequel is in production in a new interviewhttps://t.co/aBU85dAJjT pic.twitter.com/iT30YyqEct

&mdash; Nibel (@Nibellion) May 20, 2022

Shortly after, Reedus reiterates the “second part” of Death Stranding. “It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the mo-cap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work,” he says. “And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

Reedus goes on to explain how he got involved with the first Death Stranding, noting that Kojima showed him Silent Hill, which was most likely PT at the time. He was blown away by it, saying, “It’s not Ms. Pac-Man; it’s so realistic, it’s so futuristic, it’s so complicated and beautiful, and I was completely blown away.”

This is the first time we’ve heard of any plans for a sequel, and neither Hideo Kojima nor Kojima Productions has mentioned anything about the possibility of there being one.

In our Death Stranding review, we said, “Death Stranding can be a slog at times, but its innovation and compelling story will see you through.”

Death Stranding is available on PlayStation 4, with the Director’s Cut version available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

