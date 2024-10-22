 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Tuesday, October 22

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

Related

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Cool color!”

Here’s a hint that might help you: shades of a specific color.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • THEBLUES

Today’s Strands answers

  • COBALT
  • NAVY
  • INDIGO
  • AZURE
  • TURQUOISE
  • PERIWINKLE

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
Maximum Football aims to make every play feel realistic
A player gets tackled in Maximum Football.

Next month, Madden NFL 25 is about to get some competition. Maximum Entertainment will release Maximum Football, a free-to-play simulation sports game. It might not have the official NFL branding, but Maximum Football emphasizes a physics-based approach to gameplay that should make everything from hits to throws feel more realistic than Madden, which often relies on more pre-baked animations. Speaking to Digital Trends ahead of Maximum Football's early access release, game director Micha Brown stressed that the game will stand out by emphasizing honing in on physics-based gameplay and emergent moments that feel more true-to-life for a football simulator.

My discussion with Brown explains why Maximum Entertainment is taking this physics-based approach to Maximum Football's gameplay, the challenges associated with doing so, the "physics mode" option that will be in its settings, and how Unreal Engine 5 supports all of that. We also touched on how the game has evolved since its beta over the summer and why it will be free to play when it comes out. It's an insightful conversation that indicates that Maximum Football may be the breakout rookie that the veteran Madden series will need to account for the next time it's on the field.

Read more
How to make a Potion of Blight in Metaphor: ReFantazio
Treebeast Alento blocking the Dragon Temple in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Once you make it to the Virga Islands in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you'll eventually stumble upon the location's main dungeon, which is the Dragon Temple. Unlike the other dungeons, which are available to enter right away, the only way to get inside the Dragon Temple is by using a Potion of Blight to blast the tree blocking the entrance. The only issue is that you and practically no one else know how to make a Potion of Blight in Metaphor: ReFantazio. So how is it done?

Although you and your party receive vague hints on where to start, this quest gets a whole lot more complicated when you must eventually find an important ingredient for the potion somewhere in the many cities and towns of Euchronia. If you're unsure where to begin, or you're stuck trying to find this crucial ingredient, continue reading to find out how to make this Potion of Blight in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
How to craft the Potion of Blight
Although crafting a potion isn't as daunting as slaying a terrifying boss such as the Nord Mines dragon, knowing who to ask about making this concoction isn't all that easy. To make the Potion of Blight in Metaphor: ReFantazio, start by speaking to the Golden Deer Hearth tavern informant. They will unfortunately not know where to get this potion, but will redirect you to ask someone in the Grand Trad.

Read more
Alan Wake 2 anniversary update helps you steamroll through enemies
Alan Wake stands in front of a movie theater in Alan Wake 2.

It's been almost one year since Alan Wake 2 released, and the developers at Remedy Entertainment are celebrating with a large update that makes the game more accessible thanks to options to greatly reduce the difficulty.

In a post published Monday, the studio announced a series of quality-of-life updates, along with more features in the Gameplay Assist menu. These assist options can help you to, if you so choose, reduce difficulty on combat to almost nothing. You can toggle on player invulnerability and player immortality, so that you'll never die. If you want to turn down the survival horror loot aspects, you can set it so you have infinite ammo and flashlight batteries. There's even a one-shot kill feature if you want to steamroll over enemies.

Read more