Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut makes the jump from PS5 to PC in May

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the next first-party PlayStation game to come to PC, Sucker Punch Productions and Nixxes Software have confirmed. It launches on May 16.

The news was revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, just ahead of the launch of Horizon: Forbidden West on PC. The post outlines features that will be exclusive to the PC release, such as ultrawide monitor support at 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 resolutions. Additionally, Nixxes Software confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will support Nvidia DLSS 3 and DLAA, AMD FSR 3 and FSR 3 Native AA, and Intel XeSS for players who want to improve their frame rate and image quality even further.

It also has fully customizable controls across both controller and mouse and keyboard setups. If players use a DualSense, they’ll get all the same haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features present in the PS5 release. The PC release is also content complete, so players will have access to the base game, Iki Island expansion, and multiplayer Legends mode when they pick the game up. It costs $60 and is already available for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Ghost of Tsushima was first released on PS4 in 2020 and is an open-world action game set in 13th-century Japan where players are trying to fend off a Mongol invasion. In 2021, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was released for PS5 alongside the launch of the Iki Island expansion. That is the version of the game the PC port is based on. It’s the latest in a string of PC releases by PlayStation, which has recently seen great success on Steam with Helldivers 2 and suggested it plans to bring a lot more games multiplatform going forward.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut hits Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 16.

