Death Stranding Director’s Cut finally hits PC on March 30

Kojima Productions and 505 Games’ Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch for PC on March 30, 2022. It will cost $40 for new players, though those who already own Death Stranding on PC can upgrade for a small fee.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is an enhanced version of auteur Hideo Kojima’s most experimental game yet. It follows Norman Reedus’ Sam Porter Bridges as he slowly treks across America in an attempt to reconnect humanity. In our 2019 review of the game, Digital Trends said that “it won’t change the minds of Kojima detractors who think he should just make movies, but the game’s thoughtful social components showcase why he still plays such a vital role in the games industry.”

The game launched on PS4 in November 2019 before coming to PC in July 2020. This enhanced rerelease then came out exclusively for PS5 in September 2021, with a PC release now set to follow about six months later.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut adds more story content and stealth missions, additional items and cosmetics, and even a racing mode. The PC version of Director’s Cut will include some features the 2020 release didn’t have, including XeSS support, a photo mode, ultrawide monitor support, and a higher frame rate.

Those who already own the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store can upgrade to Death Stranding Director’s Cut on their respective storefront for $10. Players can actually save money on Death Stranding Director’s Cut by purchasing the game at a discounted price 0f $18 on Steam between January 27 and February 3. This approach means Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC will cost some players $28 instead of $40,

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is available now for PS5 and will be released for PC on March 30, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations