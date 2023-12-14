Kojima Productions announced it is working with A24 to create a live-action movie based on Death Stranding.

A24 is the studio behind critically acclaimed films like Lady Bird and Everything Everywhere All at Once, but it has not stepped into the realm of video game adaptations until now. As for why Kojima chose to work with A24, he says in a press release that its “innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last eight years.”

Death Stranding follows a man named Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, as he attempts to reconnect the world after the titular apocalyptic event that has left people isolated from each other. It’s unknown if the Hollywood talent featured in the game, like Reedus and Lea Seydoux, will reprise their roles at this time, and Kojima teases in the press release that the movie might end up being a bit different from the game.

Recommended Videos

“There are a lot of ‘game adaptation films’ out there, but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game,” Kojima explained. “The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

Trending Deal:

Death Stranding is the latest PlayStation console-exclusive franchise to get an adaptation. A TV show based on The Last of Us aired on HBO earlier this year, garnering critical acclaim and Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2023. A video game sequel to Death Stranding is also in development.

Editors' Recommendations