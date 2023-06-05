Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is coming to Mac, Hideo Kojima announced today during WWDC 23. The news came amid a brief gaming section during Apple’s annual showcase, which also introduced a new Game Mode for Macs.

During WWDC’s gaming block, Apple highlighted how the likes of No Man’s Sky and Stray have made their way to Mac before announcing a dedicated Game Mode for Mac that prioritizes the CPU and GPU and minimizes latency on Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Apple also announced the Game Porting Toolkit for Metal, which should make it easier for game developers to bring their games to Mac.

After all that, Apple introduced Kojima, who said he’s been an Apple fan since he bought a Mac in 1994 and confirmed that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is coming to Mac. This enhanced version of Kojima’s 2019 hit was previously released for PS5 and Windows, with new missions, features like a firing range and racing, and more.

The Mac version of the game will benefit from utilizing technology like Metal 3 and MetalFX Upscaling, although it doesn’t seem like Apple fans should expect anything in the way of new content. That will likely be saved for the game’s upcoming sequel, Death Stranding 2.

At the end of his segment, Kojima also stated that “we are actively working to bring our future titles to Apple platforms.” This potentially hints at the fact that games like Death Stranding 2 and his Xbox-published title could eventually make their way to Apple’s devices.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will launch for Mac on an unspecified date later this year, with preorders opening soon.

