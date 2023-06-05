 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Macs are getting a ‘Game Mode’ feature and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Tomas Franzese
By
wwdc 2017 focus bg
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is coming to Mac, Hideo Kojima announced today during WWDC 23. The news came amid a brief gaming section during Apple’s annual showcase, which also introduced a new Game Mode for Macs.

Death Stranding for macOS.
Apple

During WWDC’s gaming block, Apple highlighted how the likes of No Man’s Sky and Stray have made their way to Mac before announcing a dedicated Game Mode for Mac that prioritizes the CPU and GPU and minimizes latency on Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Apple also announced the Game Porting Toolkit for Metal, which should make it easier for game developers to bring their games to Mac.

Recommended Videos

After all that, Apple introduced Kojima, who said he’s been an Apple fan since he bought a Mac in 1994 and confirmed that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is coming to Mac. This enhanced version of Kojima’s 2019 hit was previously released for PS5 and Windows, with new missions, features like a firing range and racing, and more.

The Mac version of the game will benefit from utilizing technology like Metal 3 and MetalFX Upscaling, although it doesn’t seem like Apple fans should expect anything in the way of new content. That will likely be saved for the game’s upcoming sequel, Death Stranding 2.

At the end of his segment, Kojima also stated that “we are actively working to bring our future titles to Apple platforms.” This potentially hints at the fact that games like Death Stranding 2 and his Xbox-published title could eventually make their way to Apple’s devices.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will launch for Mac on an unspecified date later this year, with preorders opening soon. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Death Stranding: Director’s Cut heads to PC this spring with Intel XeSS support
Sam Bridges stands with the child he must carry with him.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut is coming to PC this spring. Announced at Intel's 2022 CES show, the PC port of the critically acclaimed 2019 game is the result of a partnership between Intel, developer Kojima Productions, and publisher 505 Games.

According to 505 Games, Director's Cut will release simultaneously on the Epic Games Store and Steam, where it already has a listing. The game doesn't have a more specific release date than spring 2022, but Intel and 505 Games are promising that this will be the "definitive Death Stranding experience".

Read more
Death Stranding feels more at home on PS5 than it did on PS4
death stranding directors cut impressions screenshot 04 teaser en 04may21

Death Stranding was ahead of its time, though not in the way you’re probably thinking. Usually, that’s an expression reserved for innovation that feels light-years ahead of the competition. In the case of Hideo Kojima’s polarizing “strand” game, I mean that the project quite literally launched before technology could do it full justice.

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT - Preview Trailer - [ESRB] 4K

Read more
Death Stranding: Director’s Cut features new delivery options and online ranking
Sam Bridges gives a peace sign in Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

Several details about Death Stranding: Director's Cut were revealed at Gamescom. A new trailer showed off several of the PlayStation 5 upgrade's features, including online leaderboards, new mobility options, and more.

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT - Preview Trailer - [ESRB] 4K

Read more