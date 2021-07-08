  1. Gaming

Death Stranding Director’s Cut releases in September, includes a race track

By

If you thought Death Stranding couldn’t get any weirder or wackier, the game’s Director’s Cut version includes a race track. That new feature and more were announced during PlayStation’s State of Play stream today, along with the game’s release date.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut releases on September 24. A majority of the game’s changes revolve around combat. The game’s original combat mechanics were a point of criticism in initial reviews. To remedy that, this version includes “upgraded melee” and other improved combat mechanics. It’s not immediately clear how melee is being changed in the game, although at one point Sam Bridges dropkicks an enemy, which is entirely new. A few new weapons are also being added, including a Maser Gun and mounted machine guns.

Sam Porter walks across a landscape in Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

To put their combat skills to the test, players will also have access to a firing range, new battles, and even new story missions.

Perhaps as a reaction to players driving across its broken version of America, Death Stranding Director’s Cut will also have its own race track, sponsored by the in-game character Fragile. Players will be able to race across multiple courses, seemingly against computers.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will add on to the game’s delivery system with a few new gadgets. The update includes a cargo catapult that launches packages, along with a new skeleton exosuit and a buddy bot that carries packages. For the porters that like to live on the wild side, a jump ramp is also being added to the game that lets players leap over the game’s rocky canyons.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut launches on September 24 for the PlayStation 5.

Editors' Recommendations

The 40 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Chris Pratt and the cast of The Tomorrow War movie.

The 52 best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now

Tina Fey and John Slattery in Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video.

The best shows to binge-watch on Netflix right now

Omar Sy as Assane Diop in the Netflix series Lupin.

The best games: 31 games you need to try

red-dead-redemption-2

Who will get Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s last spot? 5 realistic options

Waluigi rides a cart in Mario Kart 8.

The best armor in Monster Hunter: Rise

Monster hunter rise armor set.

10 essential tips and tricks for Chivalry 2

Characters cheering in Chivalry 2.

Everything we know about Pokémon Unite

Pokemon clash on the battlefield in Pokemon Unite

4th of July Sales 2021: All the best deals, all in one place

best 4th of july sales 2020

Best cheap gaming PC deals for July 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Everything we know about Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction

Meet the developer who’s still making physical Game Boy games

Screenshots from Greenboy Games' Game Boy titles.

How to use your Android smartphone to stream Xbox games

how to set up ps4 remote play on ios and android xbox game streaming with controller