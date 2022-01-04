  1. Gaming

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut heads to PC this spring with Intel XeSS support

Emily Morrow
By

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is coming to PC this spring. Announced at Intel’s 2022 CES show, the PC port of the critically acclaimed 2019 game is the result of a partnership between Intel, developer Kojima Productions, and publisher 505 Games.

According to 505 Games, Director’s Cut will release simultaneously on the Epic Games Store and Steam, where it already has a listing. The game doesn’t have a more specific release date than spring 2022, but Intel and 505 Games are promising that this will be the “definitive Death Stranding experience”.

Exciting news! @KojiPro2015_EN&#39;s DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR&#39;S CUT will launch simultaneously on both Steam and the Epic Games Store in Spring 2022.

This is the definitive #DeathStranding experience, and will incorporate Intel&#39;s new XeSS graphics technology.

&mdash; 505 Games (@505_Games) January 4, 2022

As part of the Intel/Kojima Productions partnership, Intel says that it is working with Kojima on “the integration of many key Intel technologies.” The director’s cut will be optimized specifically for Intel’s 12th-generation core processors and will use the company’s new XeSS graphics technology, an “A.I.-based upscaling technology” for the company’s GPUs. XeSS reportedly supports high graphical fidelity settings and allows for smoother, more impressive performance for the Director’s Cut on PC.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut has been available on PlayStation consoles since November 8. It includes the entire original game, as well as new game modes, a new Infiltration mission, and other additional content. This is the first time the game will be available on PC, and it looks as though Intel is hoping to generate buzz around its new technologies and A.I. capabilities by using Death Stranding as an example.

During its CES presentation, Intel revealed several other games that will be using XeSS technology, including Hitman III, Grit, and Grid Legends. The company has also partnered with several other developers, including Ubisoft and PUBG Studios, to work more closely on engine development and XeSS-supported games during the rest of this year.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will release on PC in spring 2022. It’s price point is currently unknown, as is the upgrade path for those who already own the base game on PC.

