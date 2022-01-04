Intel is the last of the three big chip-makers to host its keynote at CES this year, following presentations earlier in the day from rivals AMD and Nvidia. The company’s keynote was delivered by the executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, Gregory Bryant, along with Mobileye head Professor Amnon Shashua.

“It starts with a spark that creates momentum,” Intel noted of its technology at the start of the Altogether Wonderful CES 2022 presentation. Bryant kicked off Intel’s Altogether Wonderful presentation at CES this year, which was remotely streamed from Las Vegas.

“This acceleration has been driven by what we call the four technology superpowers: Ubiquitous computing, cloud edge infrastructure, pervasive conductivity, and A.I.,” Bryant said. “Each one of these technologies are powerful on their own, but together they reinforce and amplify each other.”

“We’re making ubiquitous computing a reality,” the Intel executive added, noting that Intel is spanning everything from the cloud to the edge with seamless connectivity.

At the start, Intel highlighted its schedule for the keynote. The company stated it will announce news for PC computing, its progress with PC graphics, and then closing with autonomous driving.

12th Gen Alder Lake KS-series desktop CPUs

Bryant noted that it launched its 12th Gen Alder Lake desktop processor last year with a new architecture to unlock performance important to a variety of computer users, from gamers to productivity users.

The Alder Lake processors ship with a hybrid design with two core designs — a performance core as well as an efficient core.

Today, Intel announced that it is expanding 12th Gen further with a new KS-series Desktop Processor with a 5.5GHz on multi-core performance.

“This processor takes performance to all new heights it has a whopping 5.5 gigahertz single-core turbo right out of the box,” Bryant said of the new chipset. “And with optimizations for performance cores, we can get above five gigahertz on multi-core performance.”

The company demoed the KS-series with Hitman 3, noting unrivaled gameplay. The enthusiast desktop part is expected to ship by the end of the quarter, Bryant said.

“We’re on pace to have our fastest enthusiast desktop ramp of all time, and it’s no surprise we created the 12th Gen core family of processors with the superior performance to unlock the experiences that matter most to people from gaming to creating, communication, collaboration and more,” Bryant added.

Intel Alder Lake H-series mobile laptop CPUs

Intel is also bringing its Alder Lake processors to laptops with Intel H series with up to 14 cores and 5GHz performance. Bryant noted that this is the world’s best mobile platform period.

“I’m thrilled to announce that starting today we’re bringing our new hybrid architecture two performance laptops with a launch of eight brand new 12 Gen H-Series mobile processors with up to 14 cores and clock speeds up to five gigahertz,” Bryant said. “Our 12 Gen H-series delivers up to 40% higher performance than our prior generation. The result is the world’s best mobile gaming platform period.”

In a demo with Hitman 3, Intel noted that it bested rival AMD with 49% better frame rate performance, and it expects to maintain its silicon leadership through 2022 and beyond.

“We tested it in our lab — we said that our systems got 49% higher frame rates,” Intel said of its mobile CPU’s performance compared to rival AMD’s chipsets. “And we have Riftbreaker at 27% higher FPS, Mountain Blade and Banner Lord at 23%, and Total War: Three Kingdoms at 47%.”

“As you can see across the board, we beat the competition on those top games available,” Intel said during its performance demo of 12th Gen mobile.

For creators, Intel announced that the dual architecture helps reduce lag and improves multitasking, as high performance load can run in the foreground with low-level tasks running in the background.

Bryant announced that 20 new laptop designs will launch with its new 12th Gen mobile processors from partners like Dell, HP, Asus, Lenovo, and more. In total, this year, Intel expects more than 100 new laptop models this year.

Intel Evo 3rd Gen

In addition to new laptops, Intel will also launch thinner, lighter laptops. These laptops are tailor-made for thin and light form factor with the P-Series chipsets.

“I’m very excited to announce we’re in production and shipping a new product line called the 12th Gen Intel P-series,” Bryant said. “This family includes six brand new processors delivering up to twice the performance above our 11th Gen new series systems in market today.”

The 12th Gen P-Series delivers enthusiast-level performance in a thin and light design, the company said.

Bryant noted that this is just the beginning, and the company is hard at work to bring its next-gen Raptor Lake to life later this year.

Intel announced its third-gen Intel Evo platform at CES this year, which includes support for Wi-Fi 6E technology and even Intel’s latest 12th Gen P-series processors.

“In the spec, we’re adding new technologies to the platform including Intel Wi-Fi 6E, background dynamic noise reduction using the AI engine built right into the platform,” Intel said.

The company showed off the new Dell Precision Mobile Workstation as part of its Intel Evo lineup that delivers sustainable performance and all-day battery life.

In total, Intel announced 28 new mobile core processors. The company expects 350 new designs to launch this year in total.

Multi-screen Intel Evo experiences

“You can expect us to continue to evolve the spec,” Bryant said of Intel Evo.

As part of the Evo platform, Intel announced a new tech acquired from Screenovate, which allows you to bridge your phone, watch, and tablet to your laptop so you can reply with your notebook’s keyboard and device. With your watch, you can also capture your wearable’s health data and view it on your larger laptop screen.

“According to a recent study 70% of people access the internet across multiple devices,” the company said. “And 90% of those people use multiple screens to accomplish a single task.”

With Screenovate, Intel will allow all these devices to seamlessly work together so you can share your screens. The feature follows what rival Apple had shown off previously with Universal Control, which allows your Mac and iPad to share the same keyboard.

On tablets, Screenovate allows you to extend and mirror your display between the tablet and the laptop. Intel also showcased how your laptop can mirror its display to a smart TV as well, a feature similar to AirPlay on Apple devices.

“We intend to enable new interactions with full flexibility across ecosystems, operating systems, and form factors,” Bryant said. “And most importantly, it’ll be built on top of that Intel EVO promise I just talked about.”

“This is going to be a game-changing experience,” the executive added, noting that the experience makes the PC the center of it all. The multi-screen experience is coming Holiday 2022.

Intel Arc

Intel announced it is now shipping its discreet Intel Arc GPU to device-makers. The company showed off a slim Alienware X17 mobile laptop with Intel Arc discrete GPUs.

“This enables high-performance mobile content creation and enhanced gaming in a multi form factor device,” Intel said. “Together with our partners, we will launch more than 50 mobile and desktop designs all using Arc.”

Another laptop with Arc is the Acer Swift X.

The company showed Deep Link, a technology that delivers better performance and battery life by shifting power between the CPU and GPU intelligently.

As part of the Deep Link extension, Intel showed off a new Hyper Encode technology, which speeds up the encoding process by leveraging all the silicon available. The uplift is 1.4x faster than a discrete GPU alone, Intel said.

“We’re delivering the computational horsepower our customers demand,” Bryant said.

Autonomous driving

Intel announced that its Mobile driving division created technology used in 188 new car models, and revenue rose 40% year-on-year to $1.4 billion.

“We had the 41 year design wins, which again is a record number for us,” the company added. “Those design wins are responsible for 50 million new cars on the road going forward.”

With records including an eight-megapixel camera with a 120-degree field of view on BMW, supervision cameras, and IQ chips, Intel took time during the keynote to boast about some recent accomplishments in the autonomous driving space.

The company also talked about A.I. innovation in the space.

Editors' Recommendations