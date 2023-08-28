Get ready to pay more for Intel’s next-gen CPUs

Intel’s next-gen desktop CPUs are just around the corner, which means that we can expect even more leaks to make rounds on the internet. The latest one gives us an indication of what kind of pricing we can expect from the upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh.

As per a tweet shared by @momomo_us, Intel’s 14th-gen CPUs will be priced higher than the current crop of 13th-gen desktop processors. Notably, all the prices shared (in what seems to be a screenshot from a retail store webpage) are for the K-variants, which usually entice enthusiast and gaming consumers. The top-tier Core i9-14900K is set for a price increase of $95 compared to the 13900K, which was already an expensive chip at $600 during launch. The Core i7-14700K could carry a price of $485, while the most affordable overclockable desktop chip, the Core i5-14600KF, will be available for $345.

Do remember that these are just leaked prices via early product listings, which could very well change before the official launch.

Just a few days ago, we shared some leaked information about the upcoming Intel 14th-gen processors. MSI had accidentally published a video giving details of its upcoming Intel 700 motherboards that suggested that the new chips are going to be only 3% faster than their previous-gen counterparts. This is pretty much similar to previous leaks and rumors that also suggest a minor upgrade for the upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh series.

Judging from the current information available, Intel’s 14th-gen CPUs might not generate much excitement. The majority of these chips are anticipated to provide only minor upgrades, with slight enhancements in core clocks and cache sizes. It’s also likely that these CPUs will retain compatibility with the LGA1700 socket, implying that the existing Z690 and Z790 motherboards should be able to support the new 14th-gen series. Given these circumstances, convincing consumers to transition from the 13th-gen or even the 12th-gen could prove challenging for Intel. The marginal performance improvements may not justify the higher cost associated with upgrading.

