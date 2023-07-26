Intel’s successor for its existing 13th-gen Raptor Lake desktop processors is expected to launch later this year, and as far as the rumors go, it’s not going to be a particularly exciting release.

It’s already reportedly going to be a fairly minor upgrade — but now, counter to previous reports, a new piece of information suggests that Intel will continue using the same quad-core configuration for its Core i3 SKUs under the 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh series.

The information comes from Twitter user @g01d3nm4ng0, who has shared certain CPU specifications of Intel’s 14th-gen non-K SKUs. If the details are to be believed, expect the upcoming range to have a similar core count as the existing Raptor Lake counterparts.

The only difference will be an increase of 200MHz in boost clock speeds, except the Core i5-14400 which will get an increase of 100MHz. The Core i7-14700 will be the only processor that will see considerable gains featuring four extra efficiency cores, which is four more than the current Core i7-13700.

More info of 14th Gen non-K. 🧐🧐🧐

i9-14900/F (8+16),L3 36MB,up to 5.8GHz

i7-14700/F (8+12),L3 33MB, up to 5.4GHz

i5-14600 (6+8), L3 24MB, up to 5.2GHz

i5-14500 (6+8), L3 24MB, up to 5.0GHz

i5-14400/F (6+4) , L3 20MB, up to 4.7GHz

i3-14100/F (4+0), L3 12MB, up to 4.7GHz — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) July 26, 2023

A similar set of specifications for the upcoming 14th-gen desktop processors were recently leaked in a YouTube video by Red Gaming Tech. According to the YouTuber, the 14th-gen Core i3 range, including the Core i3-14100/14100F and Core i3-14300, will come with a total of six performance cores — and not four cores. At the time, it seemed like it would be one of the main changes in this generation of chips.

On the other hand, the leaked Core i5 specs do seem to match the above leaked information, where the Core i5-14500 and i5-14400 are expected to feature six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, meaning a four-core efficiency improvement over the Core i5-13500 and i5-13400.

In a separate leak, Chinese PC manufacturer Machenike has confirmed that Intel will be launching the 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh desktop processors in October. The launch information leaked at the ongoing Bilibili World 2023 exhibition, where the company showcased its range of products, including desktops, laptops, and Mini PCs that support the current 13th-gen CPU lineup, as well as upcoming 14th-gen CPUs.

It is important to note that none of this information is official and it is best to wait until Intel releases the final specifications before we draw any conclusions.

