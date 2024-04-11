MSI has a new flagship PC that is absolutely gorgeous

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MSI first showcased its range of new prebuilt gaming desktop towers earlier this year, and now the entire range is available for purchase. The company’s flagship offering, the Vision Elite, packs top-of-the-line specs including Intel’s latest 14th-gen Core i9 desktop processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

The PC uses the recently released MEG Maestro 700L PZ cabinet, which is the star of the show. It features a unibody aluminum construction and a one-piece, 270-degree tempered glass that offers a panoramic view of the components inside.

MSI isn’t the only company to use this type of curved glass in a PC case, but it’s definitely the first prebuilt PC to be sold with the premium look. It’s pretty gorgeous if you ask me.

Cooling the Core i9-14900KF is a 360mm liquid AIO cooler, and the system comes with 64GB (32GBx2) of 5600MHz DDR5 memory, a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD, an MSI Z790 motherboard, and a 1000-watt power supply unit. There’s 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity.

Essentially, the system should be able to handle all the latest AAA gaming titles at 4K resolution without breaking a sweat. MSI is selling only one configuration of this beast and it’s priced at $4,300.

The company is also launching a new range of Assembled in America prebuilt desktops with the latest 14th-gen processors from Intel and Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards. The Infinite series offers equally powerful hardware, but at a lower range.

This one features a traditional tower case called the MEG Prospect 700R that offers support for up to 10 cooling fans and a dedicated space to install EK’s custom distro plate for custom watercooling. The Infinite prebuilt desktop will be available with similar specs as the Vision Elite, with the option of a liquid-cooled RTX 4090. Pricing starts at $3,600.

Going down the line, we have the Aegis and Codex series, which are also getting the latest chips from Intel and Nvidia. With prices starting at $1,900, the Aegis series will be offered with distinct faceplates that include mesh-like designs, as well as venting through the aluminum side panel to improve airflow. The Codex series is also refreshed with two new chassis options that are focused on offering improved airflow. Prices for the Codex series start at $980.

MSI has listed all of its new desktop towers with various configurations on its website. There is also a special offer where MSI is bundling the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws video game with select products powered by Intel’s 14th-gen processors.

