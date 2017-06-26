Building a new PC? Check out these 5 awesome cases before you start

One of the best parts of building your own computer is choosing a case. As the outermost part of the device, it’s the most visible, and therefore the most distinctive element of your build. It’s a good thing, then, that there’s an incredible variety of cases to choose from. We’ve selected a few of the best PC cases, with a few self-imposed limitations.

For our picks of the best enclosures below, we’re going to focus on the mid-tower form factor, which uses a standard ATX motherboard. It’s the most common choice for gaming or workstation builds, so if you’re trying to max out your Overwatch settings, it’s the right build. If you’d like something more compact, like a Micro-ITX or a media center build, most of the manufacturers offer a wide variety of enclosures — you can probably find something similar in appearance, if not in actual features.

The Best

Corsair Graphite Series 230T ($79) We received the red, windowed version of this case with a Maingear review unit long ago, and have since used the case for a variety of test rigs and in-office gaming systems. And for good reason. Not only is the system spacious and easy to build in, but it has a fair amount of metal panels, considering the price point. That helps it carry a more premium look and feel that we notice while working in it; there’s a reason we used it in our PC building guide. It’s available in a variety of colors, and with or without a side window, which should help those who are indecisive, or picky about their aesthetic choices. Despite Corsair listing it as “beginner friendly” on the product page, there’s plenty of room for extra drives, big GPUs, long power supplies, and fancy lighting and cooling setups. For under $100, it’s hard to ask for much else from a computer case. Available at: Amazon Newegg

The Rest