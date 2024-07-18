Prime Day is over, but this awesome Alienware gaming PC deal is still live

Prime Day deals have officially ended, but some offers are still up and running. One of them is Dell’s $350 discount for the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Gamers, don’t miss this chance to get this powerful gaming PC for only $1,700 instead of its original price of $2,050, as we’re not sure when this opportunity will return once the bargain ends. You’ll be able to use the savings to buy more video games and to invest in monitor deals, but you’ll have to complete the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora R16 is on top of our list of the best gaming PCs for several reasons, such as its smaller chassis compared to previous generations so that it will take up less space on your desk, and more competitive pricing. The primary reason for buying a gaming desktop is to play the best PC games though, and the Alienware Aurora R16 doesn’t disappoint as it will be able to run these titles at their highest settings. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

There’s enough space for several games in the 1TB SSD of the Alienware Aurora R16, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start downloading and installing video games right after hooking up the gaming PC to its monitor and other necessary peripherals. The gaming desktop also comes with a liquid cooling system that keeps it at optimum performance, and the AlienFX lighting technology to set the mood for your gaming sessions.

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is usually sold for $2,050, but you can get it for $1,700 from one of Dell’s holdover gaming PC deals from Prime Day. The $350 discount won’t be available for long though, so you shouldn’t be wasting time if you’re interested. Complete your purchase of the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop right now to make sure that you get the machine for cheaper than usual, as every dollar saved will go a long way towards building your dream gaming PC setup.