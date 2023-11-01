MSI already spilled the beans on a big CES 2024 trend

MSI is getting ahead of CES 2024 by revealing a few of its most anticipated products two months ahead of the showcase. The company is set to launch four QD-OLED gaming monitors in January, setting the tone for an event that should be packed with new monitor reveals.

For QD-OLED enthusiasts, the two most exciting announcements are a 32-inch 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 27-inch 1440p display with a 360Hz refresh rate. These sizes and resolutions mirror the QD-OLED monitors Alienware recently teased during TwitchCon, which we also expect to see at CES 2024.

MSI has provided more details on its take on these panels, though. The monitors will support up to 90 watts of USB-C power delivery, along with MSI Console Mode, which accounts for the resolution and refresh rate options on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as MSI OLED Care 2.0, which the company says significantly reduces the risk of OLED burn-in.

We don’t have pricing on either display yet, but we should know the full details soon. A little over a month ago, a leaker revealed the details of MSI’s upcoming displays, suggesting they’ve been in the pipeline for a while.

The 4K model, in particular, is something gamers have been looking for throughout the past year. We’ve seen half a dozen new OLED monitors in 2023 but displays like the LG UltraGear OELD 27 are locked to 1440p. Between MSI, Alienware, and Dough, we now have three confirmed 4K QD-OLED monitors that are expected to launch in the next few months.

MSI has two other QD-OLED displays, which it confirmed will launch on January 6, 2024. The first is a 34-inch ultrawide display with a 175Hz refresh rate and an 1800R curve. The MAG 341CQP QD-OLED looks like it’s using the same panel as the Alienware 34 QD-OLED based on the specs, along with more recent displays like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

The MPG 491CQP QD-OLED is a bit more interesting. It’s a 49-inch monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio and the same 1800R curve. It’s similar in size to Samsung’s recent Odyssey OLED G9, but it’s locked to a 144Hz refresh rate. This is a monitor we saw on display during last year’s CES, but it looks like MSI needed to put the display on ice for a while.

Although MSI is the first to confirm it will show new QD-OLED displays at CES 2024, we expect the event to be packed with them. Alienware has already teased two displays it will have at the show, and Asus announced a trio of QD-OLED displays in August, which will likely be at the show, as well. We still haven’t seen anything from brands like LG, Samsung, and Corsair, but each will likely have QD-OLED monitors of their own to reveal.

