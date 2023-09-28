MSI is getting serious in the gaming monitor space. Newly leaked information suggests that the company is preparing at least six new QD-OLED monitors that are set to arrive in the coming months. It is said that the new models will range from 27 inches to 49 inches in size, with refresh rates of up to 360Hz.

The alleged information comes from Twitter/X user @chi11eddog, who is known for consistent and reliable leaks, particularly regarding MSI and general hardware-related information. The upcoming monitors are expected to be part of MSI’s MPG and MAG series of product lines, with the first new model scheduled for November 2023.

More OLED gaming monitors are coming from #MSI

🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐

MPG 491CQP QD-OLED, DQHD/144

MAG 341CQP QD-OLED, UWQHD/175

should be a more price-competitive version of 342C

MPG 321UPX QD-OLED, UHD/240

MAG 321UPX QD-OLED, UHD/240

MPG 271QPX QD-OLED, QHD/360

MAG 271QPX QD-OLED, QHD/360 pic.twitter.com/mvA0lRRlkJ — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) September 28, 2023

The MAG 341CQP is expected to be a budget-friendly alternative to the MSI MEG 342C, which was announced last year as a competitor to the Alienware 34 QD-OLED. It features a QD-OLED display coupled with a UWQHD (3440 x 1440 pixels) resolution and an 1800R curve. It will offer a 175Hz refresh rate and the convenience of USB Type-C 15=watt charging. Since the MSI MEG 342C was launched at $999, it is expected that the MAG 341CQP will launch at a lower price point.

In January 2024, MSI plans to widen its offering by announcing the MPG 491CQP, according to the leak. It is expected to be a 49-inch dual-QHD (5120 x 1440 pixels) 1800R curved QD-OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a USB Type-C port with 90W charging capability. We are expecting a possible showcase during CES 2024.

There are four more QD-OLED monitors in the pipeline with flat panel designs in the MPG and MAG lines. The MPG 321UPX will be available in two 32-inch models featuring UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The only difference between the two is that the USB Type-C port will offer either 90W or 15W charging capabilities. Similarly, there are two 27-inch models with WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate, available with either 90W or 15W Type-C capabilities.

MSI currently has two QD-OLED monitors in its portfolio. The first one is the MEG 342C, as mentioned above. The other is the CES Innovation Award-winning 49-inch Project 491C, which is claimed to be the world’s first 240Hz super-ultrawide QD-OLED gaming monitor.

